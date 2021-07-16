Deal alert: Catch a rare sale on the Apple HomePod Mini

CNET

The HomePod Mini is Apple's Siri-powered smart speaker, and a borderline essential gadget if you're an Apple Music subscriber, or if you're trying to put together an Apple HomeKit smart home setup. The spherical, table-top speaker usually sells for $99 and rarely goes on sale -- but those who act fast can score it at a rare $10 discount at B&H Photo.

It's a smallish discount, sure, but it's no easy thing to catch Apple products on sale. If you've been thinking about picking up a HomePod Mini for your kitchen, living room or any other part of your house and waiting for the right time, well, here's your opportunity to get one for a little less than usual.

CNET's Molly Price hailed the speaker's surprisingly strong sound quality when she reviewed the HomePod Mini last year, and the elegant, understated design is pure Apple. At $90, it's an easy recommendation for those looking to give Siri some stronger footing in their home.