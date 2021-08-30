Hurricane Ida safety tips Resident Evil movie first look EU to recommend travel restrictions on American Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight purse Kanye West's Donda
Buy a Lenovo smart alarm clock and get a free smart bulb too

Walmart is bundling a free smart color bulb with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.

Get the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with a free smart bulb while supplies last.

What's better than a big discount on a smart alarm clock? How about getting that reduced price plus a free smart light bulb thrown in for good measure. That's precisely what Walmart is doing right now. Originally costing $50, the basic-looking Lenovo Smart Clock Essential now costs $30. And as part of the deal, Walmart will also include one Lenovo Smart Color Bulb.

While Lenovo has cut the price of this particular bulb, it'll still set you back $6. Of course the Smart Clock Essential is not a true smart display. Its simple LED can't showcase video or photos. That said, it does have built-in support for the Google Assistant and a speaker with good sound quality. It also has a nightlight that you can use for sunrise alarms.

This is definitely a red hot special so best get it while supplies last.   