Today only: Buy a MyQ smart garage control for $20, get a $40 Amazon credit

Got a garage? Here's a legit way it can earn you $20. Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon is offering the . That's $10 off the regular price and the best deal on record for that version of the product. Read on to learn about putting that expense back in your pocket along with $20 more (after you buy and install the myQ).

Here's the scoop: First-time users can get a $40 credit by applying promo code KEY40 when making a purchase. (Not this purchase, mind you -- see below for exact instructions.) This works even if you already own a MyQ; it's basically $40 in free money just for trying out the service. The catch: You must be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Key allows Amazon delivery drivers to open your door (in this case your garage door) and leave packages there -- in theory a much safer place than your front porch, where thefts are relatively common.

Yes, you're letting a stranger into your garage. That requires a certain comfort level, as does allowing the MyQ app to connect with your Amazon account. (As you might imagine, it's all quite secure, but I wouldn't blame anyone for feeling weird about it. What if you're not home, for example, and for some reason the garage door won't close after the delivery?) Read the Key FAQ page to learn more.

Read more: Stop package theft: 5 smart home devices that protect deliveries

Here's how to get the credit:

1. Once you've installed and configured your opener, open the MyQ app and tap the Works with icon. Choose Key by Amazon and follow the prompts from there.

2. Shop on Amazon like you normally would. At checkout, make sure to choose Key as your delivery option.

3. Apply promo code KEY40. That should immediately add a $40 credit to your account and apply to whatever is in your cart.

So while you can't use this to offset the purchase of the myQ itself (because it won't be linked to Amazon Key yet), you can use it after on the purchase of something else -- effectively making the G0401 free and putting another $20 in your digital pocket.

In my case, I already owned a previous-gen MyQ, but I'd never gotten around to linking it to Amazon. I did so back in February, applied the promo and presto: $40 off the stuff in my cart. Since then I've used Key deliveries a handful of times, all successfully.

Your thoughts?

