Score a Blendtec blender for $210 (save $70) and behold the power

When we talk about the absolute best home blenders you can buy, Blendtec is always part of the discussion. There's a reason big smoothie chains like Jamba Juice use these high-powered machines. Right now, one of the kitchen brand's powerful models, the Blendtec Designer 570 blender, is on discount, . That's $69 off the retail price and cheaper than we found it anywhere else on the web.

The Blendtec 570 has a monster 3-horsepower motor that will eviscerate even the densest foods and crush ice with ease. It spins so fast it'll both blend and warm a sauce or soup with sheer friction and without any heating element. In short: It's an extremely powerful blender on par with Vitamix, Hurom and Breville but for quite a bit less coin.

If you have trouble finding this 570 model, that's because it was replaced with the . The newest iteration is almost identical in size and power, only with a few more blender cycles and speeds. It also retails for $170 more than the Blendtec 570 is selling for right now at The Home Depot.