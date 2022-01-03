Apple becomes world's first $3 trillion company AT&T, Verizon won't delay next 5G launches Omarion is tired of getting confused for Omicron variant AirPods Pro 2 Nintendo Switch OLED restock
Score a Blendtec blender for $210 (save $70) and behold the power

If you don't want to drop $350 on a Vitamix but covet all that blending power, this is a tempting deal.

When we talk about the absolute best home blenders you can buy, Blendtec is always part of the discussion. There's a reason big smoothie chains like Jamba Juice use these high-powered machines. Right now, one of the kitchen brand's powerful models, the Blendtec Designer 570 blender, is on discount, down to $210 at The Home Depot. That's $69 off the retail price and cheaper than we found it anywhere else on the web.

The Blendtec 570 has a monster 3-horsepower motor that will eviscerate even the densest foods and crush ice with ease. It spins so fast it'll both blend and warm a sauce or soup with sheer friction and without any heating element. In short: It's an extremely powerful blender on par with Vitamix, Hurom and Breville but for quite a bit less coin. 

If you have trouble finding this 570 model, that's because it was replaced with the Blendtec 575. The newest iteration is almost identical in size and power, only with a few more blender cycles and speeds. It also retails for $170 more than the Blendtec 570 is selling for right now at The Home Depot.