Black Friday smart home deals: Google's Nest doorbells, Amazon Echo speakers and more

The newest Amazon Echo sports a spiffy design alongside built-in antennas to help you set up your peripheral smart home gadgets. It even has decent sound quality for its size, especially if you pair it with another Echo, which is easy. It's definitely worth getting over the smaller Echo Dot.
Amazon's smallest smart display has just a 5.5-inch screen, but comes with all of Alexa's best features. It has a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter, and you can get it in glacier white, charcoal or the newest color option, deep sea blue (pictured above).
The Nest Mini is Google's most affordable smart speaker, even when it's not on sale. We often see it at $25 or free with the purchase of another Nest product. This small but mighty smart speaker is a great way to get into the smart home.
The second generation of Google's Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart displays. It includes touchless sleep tracking in addition to the usual voice commands, smart home controls and entertainment.
The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is Google's newest Nest smart doorbell. It has a new design and is, as you might expect, battery-powered. You'll get two-way talk, high-def resolution, a 145-degree field of view with a 3:4 aspect ratio, smart alerts, facial recognition and more.
The Nest Audio is Google's highest performance smart speaker, now that the Home Max is discontinued. It's a nice-sounding speaker that does everything the Nest Mini does, but with more oomph. Stereo pairing with two of these speakers sounds great. However, if you're not looking for premium audio, the Nest Mini will still likely meet all your needs.
The Pro 4 is our favorite outdoor security camera, thanks to its versatile features and clever design. This bundle nets you a three-pack. Best Buy had a similar deal last week.
Amazon's Echo Auto puts Alexa in your car. If you own an older car, this gadget (normally $50) lets you request songs or playlists with Amazon Music, Spotify or other Alexa-connected services, check traffic on the way home and make hands-free calls.
This may not be the biggest sale of the season on the Echo Dot, but it's a solid option at 30% off if you don't want to wait it out for a better deal. This latest version of the Echo Dot is the smartest and best-sounding yet.