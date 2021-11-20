CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Black Friday smart home deals: Google's Nest doorbells, Amazon Echo speakers and more

Stock up on smart home gear with the best Black Friday deals on smart speakers, smart cameras and more from brands like Google and Amazon.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Whether you're looking to build your smart home or expand the one you have, the Black Friday deals are here. You can save on a number of devices that could fit well into any setup. 

Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others have lots of sales leading up to Black Friday, and the prices we're seeing now could be as low as they go. Below, you'll find our current favorite deals in the smart home space. Looking for more sales? Check out Best Buy's new early Black Friday sale, some early favorites at Target and Walmart's early Black Friday sales

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS AVAILABLE NOW

Amazon Echo (4th gen): $60

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2021

The newest Amazon Echo sports a spiffy design alongside built-in antennas to help you set up your peripheral smart home gadgets. It even has decent sound quality for its size, especially if you pair it with another Echo, which is easy. It's definitely worth getting over the smaller Echo Dot.

Read our Amazon Echo (4th gen) review.

 

$60 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $45

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's smallest smart display has just a 5.5-inch screen, but comes with all of Alexa's best features. It has a 2-megapixel camera with a physical shutter, and you can get it in glacier white, charcoal or the newest color option, deep sea blue (pictured above).

Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) review.

 

$45 at Amazon

Nest Mini (2nd gen): $25

Save $25
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Nest Mini is Google's most affordable smart speaker, even when it's not on sale. We often see it at $25 or free with the purchase of another Nest product. This small but mighty smart speaker is a great way to get into the smart home. 

Read our Nest Mini (2nd gen) review.

 

$25 at Target

Nest Hub 2nd gen: $50

Save $50
Chris Monroe/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2021

The second generation of Google's Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart displays. It includes touchless sleep tracking in addition to the usual voice commands, smart home controls and entertainment.

Read our Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

 

$50 at Best Buy

Nest Doorbell (Battery): $130

Save $50
Google

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is Google's newest Nest smart doorbell. It has a new design and is, as you might expect, battery-powered. You'll get two-way talk, high-def resolution, a 145-degree field of view with a 3:4 aspect ratio, smart alerts, facial recognition and more.

Read our Nest Doorbell (Battery) review.

 

$130 at Best Buy

Nest Audio: $60

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Nest Audio is Google's highest performance smart speaker, now that the Home Max is discontinued. It's a nice-sounding speaker that does everything the Nest Mini does, but with more oomph. Stereo pairing with two of these speakers sounds great. However, if you're not looking for premium audio, the Nest Mini will still likely meet all your needs.

Read our Nest Audio review.

 

$60 at Best Buy

Arlo Pro 4 security cam bundle: $400

Save $200
Arlo

The Pro 4 is our favorite outdoor security camera, thanks to its versatile features and clever design. This bundle nets you a three-pack. Best Buy had a similar deal last week.

Read our Arlo Pro 4 review.

 

$400 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Auto: $15

Save $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's Echo Auto puts Alexa in your car. If you own an older car, this gadget (normally $50) lets you request songs or playlists with Amazon Music, Spotify or other Alexa-connected services, check traffic on the way home and make hands-free calls.

Read our Echo Auto review.

 

$15 at Amazon

EXPIRED DEALS

Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen: $35 (Update: Expired)

Save $15
Chris Monroe/CNET

This may not be the biggest sale of the season on the Echo Dot, but it's a solid option at 30% off if you don't want to wait it out for a better deal. This latest version of the Echo Dot is the smartest and best-sounding yet.

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) review.

 

$35 at Amazon
