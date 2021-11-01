NASCAR Playoffs 2021: How to watch Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
Black Friday smart home deals available now: Echo Show for $60, Nest Hub for $50 and more

Amazon and Best Buy are kicking off November with a bunch of great deals on connected gadgets.

Whether you're looking to kickstart a smart home or expand the one you have, Best Buy has solid deals on a number of devices that could fit well into any setup. The electronics giant is kicking off the month with discounts on devices from Amazon, Google, Arlo, SimpliSafe and more.

Best Buy and others should have lots of sales throughout the month leading up to Black Friday, but the prices debuted Monday morning are solid deals worth grabbing. Highlights include the newest version of the Amazon Echo for 40 percent off and $90 off a SimpliSafe DIY security set.

Below, you'll find our current favorite deals in the smart home space. Looking for more sales? Check out Best Buy's new early Black Friday sale, some early favorites at Target, and Walmart's early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3

Nest Hub 2nd Gen: $50

Save $50
The second gen version of Google's Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart displays and includes touchless sleep tracking in addition to the usual voice commands and smart home controls.

Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

 

$50 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $60

Save $40
The newest Amazon Echo sports a spiffy design alongside built-in antennas to help you set up your peripheral smart home gadgets. It even has nice sound quality for its size. 

Read our Amazon Echo (2020) review.

 

$60 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 4 Security Cam Bundle: $400

Save $200
The Pro 4 is our favorite outdoor security camera thanks to its versatile features and clever design. This bundle nets you a three-pack. Best Buy had a similar deal last week. 

$400 at Best Buy