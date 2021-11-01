Black Friday smart home deals available now: Echo Show for $60, Nest Hub for $50 and more

Deal Savings Price





Whether you're looking to kickstart a smart home or expand the one you have, Best Buy has solid deals on a number of devices that could fit well into any setup. The electronics giant is kicking off the month with discounts on devices from Amazon, Google, Arlo, SimpliSafe and more.

Best Buy and others should have lots of sales throughout the month leading up to Black Friday, but the prices debuted Monday morning are solid deals worth grabbing. Highlights include the newest version of the Amazon Echo for 40 percent off and $90 off a SimpliSafe DIY security set.

Below, you'll find our current favorite deals in the smart home space. Looking for more sales? Check out Best Buy's new early Black Friday sale, some early favorites at Target, and Walmart's early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3.

: $130 (Save $90) Note: This sale matches one from last week.

: $13 (Save $7)

: $25 (Save $25) Note: The Nest Mini is frequently on sale for this price.

: $60 (Save $50) Note: This is the first-gen model.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The second gen version of Google's Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart displays and includes touchless sleep tracking in addition to the usual voice commands and smart home controls. Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The newest Amazon Echo sports a spiffy design alongside built-in antennas to help you set up your peripheral smart home gadgets. It even has nice sound quality for its size. Read our Amazon Echo (2020) review.