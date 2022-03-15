Best Smart Home Deals: Save $30 on Echo Show 5, $12 on LIFX Bulbs and More

Deal Savings Price















There are plenty of smart home devices on the market with a variety of prices, depending on what you need or prefer. And some of them can get pretty expensive. If you're looking for the best smart home deals, you don't have to scour all the sites on your own for discounts. Let our team of experts help you build the smart home of your dreams for less, whether you're looking for just one smart plug or lights to outfit your whole house. We've rounded up all the best deals here for you.

Best Smart Plug Deals

Smart plugs can be used for a number of things, including automating lights, small appliances and more.

TP-Link Kasa is a trusted brand in the smart home space and makes some of the best smart plugs on the market. These small plugs can be stacked in the same receptacle if needed or used elsewhere around your house. Using the free Kasa app you can automate the plugs by setting a schedule or control them from anywhere with ease. These plugs can be easily controlled using Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT routines with no additional hub being required.

Govee Each of these smart plugs has two outlets on them which you can control individually. This is essentially like buying 8 smart plugs that luckily only take up the space of four of them. You can access and control them using the free Govee Home App and they are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. If you have a lot of devices you want to automate, this may be the pack of plugs for you.

Amazon You can't just use any smart plug outside -- you need to buy one that's specifically meant to be used outdoors. This smart plug from Kasa is IP64 rated for weather resistance and has two plugs that can be controlled individually. It has a built-in cord to make it easier to plug in to outdoor receptacles and works with Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant.

iHome If you have a lot of devices, you likely need a surge protector or power strip. Why not pay a little extra for one that has some smarts built right into it? This one features six outlets that can all be controlled individually or together. It offers up to 1,200 joules of surge protection.

Best Smart Light Deals

Smart bulbs offer a unique way to bring some new color to your spaces without having to repaint. You can get white and color versions, and they come in different sizes for your lamps and light fixtures.

TP-Link Smart bulbs are a great way to change the look of a room by adding a splash of color. You decide when the lights come on and off, and how bright they get. You don't need to add a hub to use these, but they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

Lifx via Amazon Some smart bulbs can be a bit large and may not fit in all of your lamps. But there are "mini" smart lamps that can be used in their place with the same features and functionality. These LIFX bulbs only come in white, but you can select from different white hues to match your other lights or personal preference. You can use these with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save $10 on a single Philips Hue color bulb. You can choose from 16 million different color options within the app to instantly change the look and feel of your spaces. They can be controlled using the app or your voice, depending on your preference. Philips Hue bulbs do require the use of a separate hub.

Best Smart Speaker Deals

Adding smarts to your speakers is a great way to bring hands-free music to every room in your home. They look stylish, sound great and offer some great functionality that everyone can enjoy.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is Amazon's newest Echo Show 5, which was released a few months ago. It has a 5.5-inch display, a 2MP camera for video calls, and is one of Amazon's best Echo devices with a screen. You can use it to view recipes, watch videos, control smart home gadgets and so much more.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you're in the Google smart home world instead of Amazon's, this is a really great smart speaker that comes in a few different colors. It's designed more with audio quality in mind, so there is no fancy display on this one. Using your voice, you can play music, control your lights, ask Google questions and much more. Read our Nest Audio review.

Best Smart Appliance Deals

You may not believe it, but there are even smart appliances these days. You can use your voice to preheat the oven, add more cooking time to your microwave and more.