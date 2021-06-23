Best Prime Day Echo deals still available: Echo Show 5 for $60, Echo Show 8 for $80

Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

We've moved expired discounts to the bottom of this list, but the deals at the top are still available and worth checking out.



Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, bringing with it an impressive lineup of deals on the most popular Amazon Echo devices. From staples like the flagship Amazon Echo to smart displays like the first-generation Echo Show 8, these Amazon smart speakers have dipped to historically low prices. If you've ever considered introducing Alexa into your home, these sales just might be the perfect opportunity.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear. For now, here's our list of the best deals you'll find on Amazon's Alexa devices.

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first-gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60. Read our review of the first-generation Echo Show 5..

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the first-generation Echo Show 8's screens and speakers -- which are larger than those of the Echo Show 5 -- you'll want to strike now, with its price down from $110 to $80. Read our review of the Echo Show 8..

Amazon This deal gets you the newly updated Echo Show 5, plus a Blink Mini security camera -- a bundle that saves you $25 total. Read our review of the second-generation Echo Show 5..

Expired deals

Amazon Amazon has discounted the popular Echo Dot Alexa speaker to an all-time low of $25 (see below). And that's not all: This listing also throws in a bonus color smart bulb at no additional charge. Sengled makes budget-priced smart lighting products. (The company made our list of best smart bulbs for cheapskates.)

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots. But now, you can buy just one and still get it for the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo has spent most of its short lifetime hovering between $80 and $100. But for Prime Day 2021, Amazon is offering the best deal on the full-sized smart speaker we've seen yet: $60. Over the last few days, this deal was packaged as two for $120 -- but with Prime Day now officially underway, you can buy a single Amazon Echo for this historic low price.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally $250, the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 is now available for $190. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 automatically rotates to face you as you move around the room while video-chatting or streaming a show.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount. (The full retail price of both would have been $165.)