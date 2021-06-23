Best Prime Day deals under $50 still available: $30 Roku Express 4K Plus, $38 Anker Life headphones and more

Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

We've moved expired discounts to the bottom of this list, but the deals at the top are still available and worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Day sales are in full swing, and we've been busy collecting deals across the board. Some of these offers are already hitting record lows and matching previous Prime Day or Black Friday sales. Keeping up with the savings, we've gathered up some of our favorite items available for under $50 right now, including some previously unseen low prices on Fire tablets and Ring doorbells. Here are the best ones we've found so far.

Prime Day deals under $50 available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The newer Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite video streamer right now. It offers 4K resolution with HDR support and a remote that controls your TV's volume and power. Best of all, Amazon has knocked down the price from $40 to $30. Note that supply is extremely limited.

Nintendo Nintendo's new Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. is a new handheld version of the classic '80s gaming system. It includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and the Mario version of Ball. Sporting a modern LCD screen, a control pad shaped like a plus sign, a rechargeable battery with a USB connector and an interactive digital clock, Best Buy is offering it for $40, knocking off $10 from the list price.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're in the market for new headphones, the Anker Life Q20 may be what you need. To quote CNET headphone guru David Carnoy about this headset: "It's fairly well balanced with a reasonable amount of clarity and plump bass that's not bloated or muddy (there's a bass boost or BassUp mode if you want an extra helping of bass). It's also comfortable to wear, the noise canceling is acceptably effective, it's solid as a headset for making calls and battery life is good at 40 hours." Prices also vary with color choice.

Best Buy The Emerald 5.2-liter digital air fryer (in black) is renowned for its user-friendliness and cooking capacity, which is large enough to make big batches of food. Equipped with digital controls and seven different preset cooking programs, this 5.2-liter (5.5-quart) kitchen essential is on sale for $43 at Best Buy -- almost 70% off its list price.

Expired deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire HD 8 (8-inch screen) was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. And now you can get it for its all-time-low price, $10 below last year's bottom.

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's first-generation Echo Show 5 is back down to its Black Friday price, meaning that it's back to its best price ever. It lacks the better camera of the just-announced second-generation model, but that's currently $40 more. Considering its built-in 5-inch touchscreen, we don't think it'll go much lower for Prime Day, if at all.

Amazon Officially a record low price for this model, the 4th Generation Echo Dot is perfect for spots where you don't need booming sound. CNET originally reviewed as something to wait for a sale for, and here it is. Over 60% off plus a free smart bulb for Prime members puts this ball-shaped smart speaker at a bargain price of $25 we simply can't ignore.