Best Prime Day deals for less than $50: Echo Dot two for one, $15 Echo Auto, $40 Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here and we've been busy collecting early deals. Some of these offers are already matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday sales. To follow along, we've gathered up some of our favorite items available for under $50 right now. Take a look, this might be one of the best Amazon Prime Day sales we've seen so far.

Prime Day deals under $50 available now

Amazon The Echo Dot is a product we expect to be deeply discounted once Prime Day officially starts. But right now, it's already on sale if you buy two with the code PDDOT2PK. That's an effective price of $25 per speaker, down from its current $45 price. It's the cheapest way to add Alexa to two rooms of your home, to report the weather while you get dressed, set a timer while you cook and play some music while you take a bath. (You can easily turn off the mic any time.) Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's first-generation Echo Show 5 is back down to its Black Friday price, meaning that it's back to its best price ever. It lacks the better camera of the just-announced second-generation model, but that's currently $40 more. Considering its built-in 5-inch touchscreen, we don't think it'll go much lower for Prime Day, if at all.

Tuong Nguyen/CNET Designed to use hands-free in the car, the Amazon Echo Auto has dropped a whopping 70% in price, from $50 to a never-before-seen $15 for Prime members. The tiny, voice-controlled device, which you can attach to your air vent, allows you to use your phone's calling and streaming capabilities without compromising your safety as you drive.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Not all the electronics you own are as smart as you want them to be -- but you can make them smarter with an Amazon Smart Plug. Currently at one of the lowest prices it's been at, this smart plug easily integrates into the Alexa platform using Wi-Fi.

Sarah Tew/CNET The newer Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite video streamer right now. It offers 4K resolution with HDR support and a remote that controls your TV's volume and power. Best of all, Amazon has knocked down the price from $40 to $30.

David Carnoy/CNET Need a waterproof wireless speaker in time for summer? The JBL Go 3 is just $40 (prices go lower and higher for different colors) and delivers up to five hours of play time on a single charge. It sounds good for its tiny size, too. Yes, you can get portable wireless speakers for less, but this one delivers a great design and solid sound at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're in the market for new headphones, the Anker Life Q20 may be what you need. To quote CNET headphone guru David Carnoy about this headset: "It's fairly well balanced with a reasonable amount of clarity and plump bass that's not bloated or muddy (there's a bass boost or BassUp mode if you want an extra helping of bass). It's also comfortable to wear, the noise canceling is acceptably effective, it's solid as a headset for making calls and battery life is good at 40 hours." Just keep in mind we've seen these sell for as low as $40 -- a price they could possibly return to during Prime Day. Prices also vary with color choice.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not a Roku fan, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off right now. Using the streaming device, you can gain access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus. The remote has Alexa built in so you can easily ask it to open Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix and tons of other streaming services. Just remember this dipped down to $25 for Black Friday -- a price it could return to next week.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is priced at $50 and has 16GB of storage. It comes in black, plum, sage and twilight blue colors. It has a 7-inch IPS display and you get up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music. Yes, it's currently sitting at its $50 retail price, but we expect this to go as low as its Black Friday price ($30) once Prime Day officially starts.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's new AirTags can help iPhone owners keep track of important items -- like a purse or backpack -- using the Find My app. If you lose an item, you can put it in Lost Mode so that you're notified if another Apple device user locates your item.

Nintendo Nintendo's new Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. is a new handheld version of the classic '80s gaming system. It includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and the Mario version of Ball. Sporting a modern LCD screen, a control pad shaped like a plus sign, a rechargeable battery with a USB connector and an interactive digital clock onscreen, Best Buy is offering it for $40, knocking off $10 from the list price.