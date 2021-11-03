Facebook shuts down facial recognition Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Tom Hanks declines space flight PS5 restock tracker Best gifts for $30 or less Best Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals: Smart speakers, smart displays and more

Amazon Echo devices are on sale now, kicking off November with a bunch of great deals on the company's smartest gadgets.

Whether you're looking to kickstart a smart home or expand the one you have, Amazon has solid deals on several Echo devices that fit the bill. From smart speakers to smart displays and all the odd Amazon gadgets in between, the savings are happening now.

Amazon will likely have lots of sales throughout the month leading up to Black Friday, but the prices we're seeing now are solid deals worth grabbing. Highlights include the newest version of the Amazon Echo for 40% off, the latest Echo Dot for $35 and more.

Below, you'll find our current favorite deals for Amazon Echo devices. Looking for more sales? Check out Best Buy's new early Black Friday sale, some early favorites at Target, and Walmart's early Black Friday sales starting Nov. 3

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $60

Save $40
The newest Amazon Echo sports a spiffy design alongside built-in antennas to help you set up your peripheral smart home gadgets. It even has nice sound quality for its size. 

Read our Amazon Echo (4th Gen) review.

 

$60 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen): $35

Save $15
This may not be the biggest sale of the season on the Echo Dot, but it's a solid option at 30% off if you don't want to wait it out for a better deal. This latest version of the Echo Dot is the smartest and best sounding yet. 

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) review.

 

$35 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $25

Save $15
If your Amazon Alexa needs are pretty basic, a third-gen Echo Dot will get you pretty far. At this price, it makes a great stocking stuffer or augmentation for your smart home if you need Alexa in just one more room. 

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) review.

 

$25 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids:

Save $25
Grab the kiddie version of Amazon's smallest smart speaker at a discount this holiday season. Fun designs and kid-safe settings make this smart speaker set this smart speaker apart. 

Read more about the Echo Dot Kids edition..

 

$35 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $100

Save $30
The latest Echo Show 8 comes with a much better camera than the original, with 13 MP and pan and zoom capability. This new model also has a better processor, but loses the auxiliary jack. Design, speakers and Alexa features remain the same. 

Read our Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review..

 

$100 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen): $60

Save $50
Amazon's Echo Show 8 is the middle child of all Echo smart displays. It's larger than the Echo Show 5 and smaller than the Echo Show 10. It's a great midsize smart display that covers all your smart home basics. This is the first-gen model, with a lesser camera than the second-gen model

Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

 

$60 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $55

Save $30
Amazon's smallest smart display has just a 5.5-inch screen, but comes with all of Alexa's best features. It has a 2MP camera with a physical shutter, and you can get it in glacier white, charcoal or the newest option, deep sea blue (pictured above). 

Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review..

 

$55 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: $60

Save $35
The Echo Show 5 is a good gift option for kids who want Alexa around. You'll get the same specs as the regular Echo Show 5 but with more parental control settings and a fun, bright green chameleon skin. 

Read our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review..

 

$60 at Amazon

Echo Auto: $20

Save $30
Amazon's Echo Auto puts Alexa in your car. If you own an older car, this gadget (normally $50) lets you request songs or playlists with Amazon Music, Spotify or other Alexa-connected services, check traffic on the way home and make hands-free calls.

Read our Echo Auto review.

 

$20 at Amazon