Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
iOS 17 Wish ListHearing Loss and DementiaAI in FitnessShokz Headphones on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon's Alexa Will No Longer Sound Like Shaquille O'Neal

The celebrity voice options for Alexa are being discontinued, Amazon says, even if you paid for one.

screenshot-3-headshot
screenshot-3-headshot
Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
2 min read
Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa 

 CNET

Celebrity "personalities" for Amazon's Alexa will be a thing of the past. 

According to the company's product pages for available celebrity voice-overs including Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel L. Jackson and Melissa McCarthy, you can no longer buy a voice, which had been priced at $5 each. 

"After three years, we're winding down celebrity voices," a spokesperson for Amazon said. "Customers will be able to continue using these voices for a limited time, and can contact our customer service team for a refund."

If you already purchased McCarthy or O'Neal's famous personality, you'll be able to use it until Sept. 30. If you bought Jackson's voice-over for Alexa, you can use it through June 7. (The product page for Jackson's voice says customers may use the skill through April 2023, but Amazon told CNET that customers can use Jackson's voice through June 7.) The news was reported earlier by The Verge

Best Amazon Alexa Devices of 2023 See at Cnet
Best Amazon Alexa Devices of 2023

The celebrity voice feature is compatible with most Echo devices except the first-generation Echo and Echo Dot and wearables, per Amazon. To use a celebrity voice, you'd open the normal Alexa way by going "Hey, O'Neal," (or Jackson, or McCarthy) and then ask them to set up a timer, set an alarm, tell a joke or a story, or do whatever other tricks came with that specific voice. (As The Verge reported, each famous "personality" for Alexa is limited. Amazon says the celebrities can't do "shopping lists, reminders or skills.") 

If you would like to play with additional voices or accents for Alexa, you can still choose from a variety of accents for Alexa in American, Australian, British, Canadian and Indian. To change it, say "Alexa, change your voice," or go into device settings on the Alexa app.

In the meantime, here are 50 of Alexa's top skills, as well as some of the ultimate voice commands you should be giving Alexa.