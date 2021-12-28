CDC shortens recommended quarantine time Best iPhone 13 cases Where to get at-home COVID tests PS5 restock tracker Xbox Series X restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities

Amazon's Alexa reportedly suggested 10-year-old stick a penny near an outlet

Amazon said it has fixed the error that allowed its Alexa assistant to suggest a dangerous challenge to a girl.

amazon-echo-2020-2

Amazon's Echo products are operated by voice commands with Alexa, the company's virtual assistant. 

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Alexa digital assistant suggested a 10-year-old girl try placing a penny near the prongs of a plug partially inserted into an electrical outlet, according to the BBC

Amazon said in a statement that it "quickly fixed" the error that allowed Alexa to suggest the challenge and that it is "taking steps to help prevent something similar from happening again." 

The child reportedly asked an Amazon Echo smart device to suggest a challenge for her. Alexa responded by offering a challenge that it had "found on the web." A so-called "penny challenge" circulated earlier this year, a dangerous stunt that runs the risk of electrical fires and shocks. 

Amazon's Echo products, which are operated by voice commands made to Alexa, are among the most popular smart-home devices. But Amazon and Alexa has come under criticism before, especially for privacy. 

Now playing: Watch this: How to disable Amazon Sidewalk
2:20