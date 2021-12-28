Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Alexa digital assistant suggested a 10-year-old girl try placing a penny near the prongs of a plug partially inserted into an electrical outlet, according to the BBC.

Amazon said in a statement that it "quickly fixed" the error that allowed Alexa to suggest the challenge and that it is "taking steps to help prevent something similar from happening again."

The child reportedly asked an Amazon Echo smart device to suggest a challenge for her. Alexa responded by offering a challenge that it had "found on the web." A so-called "penny challenge" circulated earlier this year, a dangerous stunt that runs the risk of electrical fires and shocks.

Amazon's Echo products, which are operated by voice commands made to Alexa, are among the most popular smart-home devices. But Amazon and Alexa has come under criticism before, especially for privacy.