Amazon's Best-Selling Echo Dot Is Now Just $28, Its Lowest Price Ever (Save $22)

Amazon's Echo Dot smart speakers have been popular for the past few years. The speakers are able to do a variety of tasks that help in your daily activities, from giving you weather forecasts and local news to controlling your smart home devices. There are a few Echo devices in Amazon's lineup, with the Dot being the most affordable and smallest available today.

It normally sells for $50, but right now Amazon has this , a discount of $22. This beats the previous low of $30, which was during Black Friday this past year. For an extra $5, you can .

The fourth-gen Echo Dot comes in three different colors, all of which are currently discounted. As an Alexa-powered smart speaker, the Echo Dot can play your favorite music, control your lights, keep you updated on sports scores and more. Since it comes in a pretty compact package, you can use this just about anywhere in your home, from your office to the kitchen. To ensure your privacy is respected, Amazon offers a physical mute switch on the Echo Dot so it can't hear anything you don't want it to.

Looking for an Echo with a display? The , which is a $50 discount. Also check out all the best smart home deals available now for other gear on sale today.