Amazon updates Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 with new cameras and more colors

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled updated versions of its Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart display devices, as well as an all new kids edition of the Echo Show 5.

The new , which costs $85, includes a new blue color model and a higher resolution camera with double the pixels. The company also announced its new $95 , a kid-friendly version of the Echo Show 5 which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ service and a two-year replacement guarantee.

The new , which costs $130, will now come with a wide-angle camera that keeps the video caller centered and in-frame, a feature similar to that of the Show 10, although the wide-angle means there's no need for the screen to physically move.

Notably, the new versions of the Show 8 and Show 5 released today cost more than versions currently in stores, and industry-wide price drops are routinely expected in June as Amazon Prime Day draws near.

The new devices are available today and will start shipping next month, Amazon said.

