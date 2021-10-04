Amazon to start 'Black Friday-worthy' deals today

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The e-commerce giant said Monday that it will be unveiling "Black Friday-worthy" deals, starting Monday, across every category on its site.

You can take a look at the discounts for the day at the section of Amazon's website or mobile app, or by asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

In time for the holiday season, Prime members in the US can now send gifts to friends and family with just an email address or mobile phone number using the Amazon shopping app. You don't need to know the recipient's address.

The new shopping feature works by allowing the recipient to add their mailing address after the gift is purchased. After you mark the order as a gift and add the recipient's phone number or email address, they then get a notification to accept their gift by providing a mailing address. If they decide to not accept the gift, they can exchange it for an Amazon gift card.

Amazon isn't the only one starting holiday deals early. Target will kick off its holiday shopping season with a Deal Day sale that will run from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12.