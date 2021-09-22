Amazon releases limited-time Echo Studio featuring Billie Eilish

Amazon/Screenshot by Dashia Starr/CNET

Billie Eilish fans can now get a limited-time Amazon device to listen to her music. Amazon and Eilish announced on Wednesday that a limited-edition Echo Studio featuring the singer-songwriter is now available for preorder.

"I can't wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited," Eilish shared in an Amazon statement.

The device will feature the singer's cover art for her latest album, Happier Than Ever. It is available for preorder now for $230 and will ship in October.

The special Echo Studio comes ahead of Amazon's fall hardware and service event on Sept. 28, where the company is expected to announce new Echo and Ring devices.

