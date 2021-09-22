Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall
Amazon releases limited-time Echo Studio featuring Billie Eilish

You can listen to Billie Eilish, Amazon Alexa commands and more on this limited-time device for $230.

The singer-songwriter announced a limited-edition Echo Studio with her sophomore album cover art. 

Billie Eilish fans can now get a limited-time Amazon device to listen to her music. Amazon and Eilish announced on Wednesday that a limited-edition Echo Studio featuring the singer-songwriter is now available for preorder. 

"I can't wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited," Eilish shared in an Amazon statement.   

The device will feature the singer's cover art for her latest album, Happier Than Ever. It is available for preorder now for $230 and will ship in October.  

The special Echo Studio comes ahead of Amazon's fall hardware and service event on Sept. 28, where the company is expected to announce new Echo and Ring devices. 

More to come. 