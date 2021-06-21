Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Amazon Prime Day Echo speaker deals: Newest Echo Dot for $25, Echo Show 5 is $45 and more

It's a great time to be an Alexa user.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, an Amazon's own Echo speakers have some significant mark downs. Whether it's the Echo Dot, Echo Show or even the car-based Echo Auto, many models are already on sale. Others are available by ordering via voice on Alexa devices right now, including the latest Echo Show 8, marked down to $95 (a $35 discount for the 8-inch smart display).  

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear. For now, here's where you'll find the best of what Prime Day has to offer.

Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Echo Dot 4th-gen: $25

Save $25
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

$25 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (1st-gen): $45

Save $35

Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60 -- but Prime members can get it for $45.

$45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo, 4th-gen: $80 off when you buy two

$60 each is the lowest price ever
Chris Monroe/CNET

The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Amazon Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). Note that you have to add two individual speakers to your cart instead of selecting the two-pack for this coupon code to work. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-size Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

$120 at Amazon

New Echo Show 8 2nd gen with Blink Mini: $105

Save $60
Amazon

Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165). Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

$105 at Amazon

New Echo Show 5 2nd gen with Blink Mini: $95

Save $25
Amazon

Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will Amazon go lower? Only time will tell.

$95 at Amazon

Prime Day deals available via Alexa voice ordering

Echo (4th-gen): $60

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon has improved the sound quality and reimagined the design in this latest 4th-gen version of the Echo. Say, "Alexa, order an Echo" to get this forward-looking smart speaker for $40 off. 

$60 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 1st-gen: $70

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

If you want to take advantage of the great video updates in the second generation of the Echo Show 8, you'll want to strike on Prime Day, when the price drops from $130 to $95. But you can get the first generation of the product right now for $70 through Alexa voice ordering.

$70 at Amazon

Echo Show 10 3rd-gen: $190

Save $60
Chris Monroe/CNET

Normally $250, you can grab the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 for $190 if you use Alexa voice ordering. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in motor and cameras that can track you around the room while you're chatting.

$190 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8, 2nd-gen: $95

Save $35
Chris Monroe/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2020

The second generation of Amazon's Echo Show 8 will drop from $130 to $95 on Prime Day, a nice $35 discount. The device features an 8-inch HD touchscreen for viewing photos, watching videos from apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or making video calls using the 13-megapixel camera. If you don't want to bundle any additional smart home items, this is a good deal on a device we found to be one of the best Alexa smart displays.

Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

 

$90 at Amazon

Deals we're expecting to see return or coming soon

Amazon Echo Dot 4th-gen with smart bulb: $29

Save $31 if it hits lowest price to date
Amazon

Some of the best Prime Day deals are often found in bundles like this one, where Amazon combines an Alexa gadget, such as this Echo Dot, with a popular smart home device, like this Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. These kinds of deals can be tricky to figure out the total discount, since there's two items whose prices fluctuate over time. But that's why we're here, to do the heavy lifting for you. At publication, this bundle costs $45, but it was $35 just last week and it's gone as low as $29 in the past. The bulb usually sells for $10, and the Echo Dot's full price is $50, so you're saving about $31 if our prediction pans out on Prime Day.

See at Amazon