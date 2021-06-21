Amazon Prime Day Echo speaker deals: Newest Echo Dot for $25, Echo Show 5 is $45 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, an Amazon's own Echo speakers have some significant mark downs. Whether it's the Echo Dot, Echo Show or even the car-based Echo Auto, many models are already on sale. Others are available by ordering via voice on Alexa devices right now, including the latest Echo Show 8, marked down to $95 (a $35 discount for the 8-inch smart display).

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60 -- but Prime members can get it for $45.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Amazon Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). Note that you have to add two individual speakers to your cart instead of selecting the two-pack for this coupon code to work. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-size Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165). Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will Amazon go lower? Only time will tell.

Prime Day deals available via Alexa voice ordering

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon has improved the sound quality and reimagined the design in this latest 4th-gen version of the Echo. Say, "Alexa, order an Echo" to get this forward-looking smart speaker for $40 off.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the great video updates in the second generation of the Echo Show 8, you'll want to strike on Prime Day, when the price drops from $130 to $95. But you can get the first generation of the product right now for $70 through Alexa voice ordering.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally $250, you can grab the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 for $190 if you use Alexa voice ordering. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in motor and cameras that can track you around the room while you're chatting.

The second generation of Amazon's Echo Show 8 will drop from $130 to $95 on Prime Day, a nice $35 discount. The device features an 8-inch HD touchscreen for viewing photos, watching videos from apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or making video calls using the 13-megapixel camera. If you don't want to bundle any additional smart home items, this is a good deal on a device we found to be one of the best Alexa smart displays. Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

Deals we're expecting to see return or coming soon