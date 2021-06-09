5 Amazon Prime Day deals available right now, and 13 more we expect soon

Amazon Prime Day is a shopping event without equal. While you can expect Prime Day deals on a massive selection of products, the window of opportunity can be brief. But there's always an early selection of Prime Day offerings you can rely on, and that's what I've tried to gather here.



The biggest 2021 Prime Day deals are still unknown outside of Amazon and its partners, but I've done my best to pull together some expected deals based on past Prime Day and Black Friday events. Some deals we've been covering for the last couple of weeks have already gone live, and others we expect to see leading up to June 21.

Three things to note about the list below:

The deals we have marked as Live Now are things you can actually buy on Amazon at that marked price today.

We're highlighting the prices we expect for upcoming deal, which aren't guaranteed. We're making highly educated guesses.

Our research on prospective deals is backed by tools like Camelcamelcamel, which highlights the price history for tons of things.

This list isn't comprehensive. We'll be expanding it in the weeks and months ahead.

Ring The less expensive version of the nationally popular Ring Video Doorbell is getting its first major discount, dropping the price to $45 if you have the urge to wire it yourself. This is a great option for anyone replacing an existing wired doorbell, and with a price like this it'd be silly not to snag one for yourself.

Insignia You can always expect a TV or ten to go on sale during Prime Day, but Insignia's models with the Fire TV tech baked right in have been super popular so it makes sense these would be some of the first things to go on sale. These sets are already incredibly inexpensive, but for $100 you could easily grab one even as a backup.

Asmodee It's the board game you see on the shelf of every hardcore tabletop gamer, and with good reason. Catan is not the easiest game to get familiar with, but if you've got a few friends willing to spend a couple of hours with you it's a spectacular bonding experience and loads of fun. And because of this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get it for a lot cheaper than usual.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Make anything in your house a little bit smarter by giving it the ability to be turned on and off with an app on your phone or your voice through anything with Alexa onboard. Amazon's Smart Plug is smaller than most, dead simple to use, and this Prime Day deal makes it one of the lowest prices this little plug has ever been available at.

Ring makes a great doorbell camera, but its more recent collection of outdoor cameras really give you a full home security system. The Spotlight Cam Battery shines some light when you need it, gives you two-way talk through the Ring app, and offers a siren alarm if you're not home and someone is where they shouldn't be. It's a lot of great tech for this reduced price, likely one of the cheapest prices you'll see this camera for the rest of the year.

Cosori If you've been waiting for just the right time to grab an air fryer, Prime Day is going to make you happy. Cosori's version of the popular cook accessory has been making waves thanks to all the features built in, including a nonstick basket for easy cleaning and a preheat function so you know you're getting an even crispy cook on everything.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's most popular smart speaker usually sells for $50, but if last year's Black Friday sales are any indicator, we will see sales prices much closer to $30 for Prime Day. Amazon also has a history of adding smart home tech to the Echo Dot sales for a bundle, usually something like a smart switch or a lightbulb for free with the Dot. Keep your eyes on this one, it will likely be an appealing offer come Prime Day. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Amazon Good office chairs are expensive, so it's important to find a good deal on one when you can. Amazon's high back office chair is already fairly inexpensive as a part of the Basics product line, but there are frequently sale prices during big events for this particular chair. Keep an eye out, and you could snag a new office chair for way less than usual.

Brian Cooley/CNET With more and more Alexa-enabled products controlling your home, why wouldn't you want to have this same service in your car? Amazon's Echo Auto allows you to stream music from all the usual suspects, but also lets you unlock your front door and set your thermostat before you even walk in. It's a handy set of features to have, even if all you ever do is make sure the lights are on when you get home.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This Kindle changed the game with its amazing backlight, but with the new waterproof design there's really very little competition for this killer eReader. The only thing that would make it better would be a lower price, and if history is any indicator you can expect to see the latest version of the Paperwhite for just under $100 during Prime Day. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET You don't always need great music quality in your smart speaker, sometimes you just need to speak and be heard without a problem. Amazon's Echo Flex is perfect for spaces where you don't need the full experience, and while the standard price tag is pretty great we've seen this little speaker for as cheap as $10 on sales days before. Read our Amazon Echo Flex review.

Amazon A good shredder doesn't have to break the bank, and Amazon offers a great one for not a ton of cash. And because Prime Day is coming, there's a good chance many of the AmazonBasics products will see a price cut. So if you're looking for a decent shredder to have around for just about any reason, you might as well make sure you're getting one that is worthwhile.

Amazon Having two monitors is great, but having those monitors at the correct eye level is incredibly important. Being able to adjust your monitor height is fantastic, but it can often be pretty expensive. A great way to improve your office is a set of adjustable monitor arms, and Prime Day might offer a way to do so without breaking the bank.

César Salza/CNET Amazon's smaller tablets are almost always on sale, but events like Prime Day are when those sales really get interesting. There's almost assuredly going to be a big drop in price for this tablet, which is one of the first in Amazon's lineup that encourages you to hold it like you're watching a movie. If you've got $50 and you need a new Netflix machine for the kitchen, this is a great option to keep an eye on. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Amazon There are a lot of reasons to want a little photo studio in your house. Whether you're a small business selling on Etsy trying to increase your professional appearance or someone trying to get better prices selling used things on Facebook Marketplace, a good background makes a massive difference. Foldable photo studios collapse down when not in use, so you're saving both space and cash by picking one up on Prime Day.

Sarah Tew/CNET Why bother with a cable box when you can pop this little stick into the back of your TV and have access to everything you could possibly want to watch? Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K lets you log in to all of your favorite streaming services and offers a friendly remote to use whenever you want. The 4K version of this stick works with just about every TV, and while its normal price tag is great, there's a very good chance you'll see it for half off come Prime Day. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Amazon's new indoor cameras work great with the rest of the Alexa ecosystem, and the battery-powered design means you can set them up anywhere and stay safe. And since this will be the first Prime Day where these cameras could be put on sale, we're expecting to see a nice price drop or possibly a bundle with other Alexa products for a sort of home security starter kit. Read our Blink Indoor Security Camera review.