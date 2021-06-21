Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Amazon Prime Day deal: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener accessory is just $17

CNET's favorite smart garage door system is on sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is off and running, and with it comes a deal on CNET's top-rated smart garage door system. The Chamberlain MyQ Garage, already cheap at its usual price of $30, is on sale for just $17.

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds smart features to multiple garage door openers, like checking your door's status, and opening and closing it remotely via the app. You'll need to bolt a bracket onto your ceiling to install the system, but you won't need to attach any wires to your existing door opener. 

The app works on both iOS and Android smartphones, and the system is compatible with Nest, Wink, Vivint and Xfinity Home. It won't work with with SmartThings or Amazon Alexa, but it is compatible with Google AssistantApple HomeKit and IFTTT

