Amazon Prime Day deal: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener accessory is just $17

Chamberlain

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is off and running, and with it comes a deal on CNET's top-rated smart garage door system. The Chamberlain MyQ Garage, already cheap at its usual price of $30, is on sale for just $17.

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds smart features to multiple garage door openers, like checking your door's status, and opening and closing it remotely via the app. You'll need to bolt a bracket onto your ceiling to install the system, but you won't need to attach any wires to your existing door opener.

The app works on both iOS and Android smartphones, and the system is compatible with Nest, Wink, Vivint and Xfinity Home. It won't work with with SmartThings or Amazon Alexa, but it is compatible with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT.

Read our full review of the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub.