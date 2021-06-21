Amazon Prime Day Alexa Echo deals: New Echo Dot speaker $25, Echo Show 5 $45, lots more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Buckle up, Alexa fans, Amazon Prime Day is officially off to the races. As always, pretty much all of the most popular Amazon Echo smart speakers are on sale. The flagship Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have been discounted to historically low prices, as have Amazon Echo Show smart displays like the first generation Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear. For now, here's where the best deals you'll find on Amazon's Alexa devices.

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Amazon As if it wasn't good enough already to discount the popular Echo Dot Alexa speaker to an all-time low of $25 (see below) -- this listing also throws in a bonus color smart bulb at no additional charge. Sengled makes budget-priced smart lighting products, but the company made our list of best smart bulbs for cheapskates.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo has spent most of its short lifetime since hovering between $80 and $100, but for Prime Day 2021, Amazon is offering the best deal on the full-sized smart speaker we've seen yet: $60. Over the last few days, this deal was packaged as two for $120, but with Prime Day now officially underway, you can buy a single Amazon Echo for this historic low price.

Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60 -- but Prime members can get it for $45 during Prime Day.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the great video updates in the second generation of the Echo Show 8, you'll want to strike on Prime Day, when the price drops from $130 to $95. But you can get the first generation of the product right now for $70 through Alexa voice ordering.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally $250, you can grab the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 for $190 if you use Alexa voice ordering. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in motor and cameras that can track you around the room while you're chatting.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165). Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle saves you $25 total.