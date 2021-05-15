Amazon Prime Day 2021: The biggest deals we expect to see this year

Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon's annual Prime Day event isn't a national holiday just yet, but the excitement for a killer deal delivered right to your door has grown considerably. The company has confirmed that the 2021 event will happen in June, with the exact date still to be determined.

The biggest 2021 Prime Day deals are still unknown outside of Amazon and its partners, but we've done our best to pull together some expected deals based on past Prime Days. To that end, the biggest deals tend to be on Amazon's own devices: If it listens when you say "Alexa" out loud, lets you comfortably read books wherever you are, or gives you a quality way to gather up all of your favorite streaming services for your TV, you can all but guarantee it'll be offered at a great price during this event.

Three things to note about the list below:

We're highlighting the prices we expect, which aren't guaranteed. We're making very educated guesses.

These prices come from an enormous amount of research, both from previous Prime Day events and other Amazon deals.

Our research is backed by tools like Camelcamelcamel, which highlights the price history for tons of things.

This list isn't comprehensive. We'll be expanding it in the weeks and months ahead.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's most popular smart speaker usually retails for $50, but if last year's Black Friday sales are any indicator, we will see sales prices much closer to $30 for Prime Day. Amazon also has a history of adding smart home tech to the Echo Dot sales for a bundle, usually something like a smart switch or lightbulb for free with the Dot. Keep your eyes on this one, it will likely be a very appealing offer come Prime Day. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This Kindle changed the game with its amazing backlight, but with the new waterproof design there's really very little competition for this killer eReader. The only thing that would make it better would be a lower price, and if history is any indicator you can expect to see the latest version of the Paperwhite for just under $100 during Prime Day. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET While gadget enthusiasts may be focused on the Ring Doorbell 4, Amazon tends to offer the deepest discounts on the previous generation Ring products on Prime Days past. There's a good chance we'll see a smaller discount on the latest and greatest if that's what you feel you need, but the Ring Doorbell 3 is a great way to add safety to your home, and if it comes down to $120 it will be perfect for every door. (As always, just make sure you're comfortable with Ring's relationship with local police departments before you buy.) Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Amazon's smaller tablets are almost always on sale, but events like Prime Day are when those sales really get interesting. There's almost assuredly going to be a big drop in price for this tablet, which is one of the first in Amazon's lineup that encourages you to hold it like you're watching a movie. If you've got $50 and you need a new Netflix machine for the kitchen, this is a great option to keep an eye on. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Why bother with a cable box when you can pop this little stick into the back of your TV and have access to everything you could possibly want to watch? Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K lets you log in to all of your favorite streaming services and offers a friendly remote to use whenever you want. The 4K version of this stick works with just about every TV, and while its normal price tag is great, there's a very good chance you'll see it for half off come Prime Day. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.