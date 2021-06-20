Amazon Prime Day 2021 Echo speaker deals: Echo Dot drops to $25, Echo Show 5 holds at $45

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Looking for an Alexa-powered Echo speaker, Echo Dot -- or anything else in the Echo family? The two best times of the year to buy are Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day (June 21-22). Amazon has promised "up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99)" during the main event, but some of those deals are now available.

The latest full-size Echo and smaller Echo Dot speakers are both available now at their lowest prices ever. Other deals may drop even further once Prime Day kicks off, but in the meantime, it's worth looking at the current sales.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear, but for now, here's where you'll find the best of what the run-up to Prime Day has to offer.

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60 -- but Prime members can get it for $45.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Amazon Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). Note that you have to add two individual speakers to your cart instead of selecting the two-pack for this coupon code to work. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-size Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165). Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will Amazon go lower? Only time will tell.

Prime Day deals available via Alexa voice ordering

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon has improved the sound quality and reimagined the design in this latest 4th-gen version of the Echo. Say, "Alexa, order an Echo" to get this forward-looking smart speaker for $40 off.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the great video updates in the second generation of the Echo Show 8, you'll want to strike on Prime Day, when the price drops from $130 to $95. But you can get the first generation of the product right now for $70 through Alexa voice ordering.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally $250, you can grab the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 for $190 if you use Alexa voice ordering. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in motor and cameras that can track you around the room while you're chatting.

Deals we're expecting to see return or coming soon

Amazon Some of the best Prime Day deals are often found in bundles like this one, where Amazon combines an Alexa gadget, such as this Echo Dot, with a popular smart home device, like this Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. These kinds of deals can be tricky to figure out the total discount, since there's two items whose prices fluctuate over time. But that's why we're here, to do the heavy lifting for you. At publication, this bundle costs $45, but it was $35 just last week and it's gone as low as $29 in the past. The bulb usually sells for $10, and the Echo Dot's full price is $50, so you're saving about $31 if our prediction pans out on Prime Day.