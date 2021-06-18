Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Amazon Echo deals we've seen so far

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is a great sales even for tons of things, but it's frequently the best time of year to pick up an Echo. That's because, among the discounts Amazon offers on a wide array of products throughout Prime Day, some of the very best deals can consistently be found on the Echo gadgets with Alexa onboard.

With less than a week to go until Prime Day -- this year it's June 21 and 22 -- the Alexa deals are already ramping up. The latest full-size Echo and smaller Echo Dot speakers are both available now at their lowest prices ever; the catch is you have to buy two of each to get the deal. Other deals may drop even further once Prime Day kicks off, but in the meantime, it wouldn't be absurd to cash in on the current discounts.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear, but for now, here's where you'll find the best of what the run-up to Prime Day has to offer.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Amazon Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-size Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

Chris Monroe/CNET Similar to the previous deal on full-size Amazon Echo speakers, Prime members using the code PDDOT2PK can save $40 off the purchase of two Echo Dots, which brings the price per speaker down to $25 (both together cost $50 after discount). And like the per-unit price on its larger brethren, that makes this the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot -- and it's available now.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If your car has an aux port but no Bluetooth, the Echo Audio is a great way to add wireless connectivity to your stereo system, plus Alexa. But in almost every other scenario, Echo Audio merely introduces an additional step (and point of failure) between your phone and car stereo, and -- truth be told -- Alexa isn't nearly as helpful on the road as around the house. Regardless, $15 for a device that normally retails for $50 is a steal, so if you've been on the fence about bringing Alexa along for the ride, now's a great time to try it out.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $140, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165) with Amazon Prime Day several days away. Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will Amazon go lower? Only time will tell.

Deals we're expecting to see return or coming soon

Amazon Some of the best Prime Day deals are often found in bundles like this one, where Amazon combines an Alexa gadget, such as this Echo Dot, with a popular smart home device, like this Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. These kinds of deals can be tricky to figure out the total discount, since there's two items whose prices fluctuate over time. But that's why we're here, to do the heavy lifting for you. At publication, this bundle costs $45, but it was $35 just last week and it's gone as low as $29 in the past. The bulb usually sells for $10, and the Echo Dot's full price is $50, so you're saving about $31 if our prediction pans out on Prime Day.