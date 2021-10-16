The 50 most useful Alexa skills for your Amazon Echo

Alexa can stream music, control your smart gadgets, order items from Amazon and even integrate with IFTTT. While all of this is awesome, there is a whole world of third-party skills that can make Alexa even more useful. In fact, there are currently more than 70,000 skills.

There's no need to wade through them all, though. Below you will find some of Alexa's most helpful, clever and entertaining skills available today.

Read more: Amazon announced the new Echo Show 15 smart display at its September 2021 fall product launch event, along with several other new Echo and Ring products.

A skill for finding skills

Alexa Skills themselves are quite helpful. However, even with an updated Skills section in the Alexa app and the ability to add skills using only your voice, discovering new and useful skills is a less than desirable experience. So much so that Amazon actually created a skill called Skill Finder which, you guessed it, helps you discover new skills. Launch it by saying, "Alexa, open Skill Finder" or "Alexa, tell Skill Finder to give me the skill of the day."

Finance

The Capital One skill allows you to check your credit card balance or make a payment.

Productivity

You can use IFTTT to push additions to your Amazon To-do List to Google Calendar, or you can use the Quick Events skill. Say something like "Alexa, tell Quick Events to add go to the grocery store tomorrow at 6" to add an event to your calendar.

Smart home and car

Out of the box, Alexa has support for IFTTT, but not Yonomi. Support for Yonomi is enabled through a skill. Yonomi is a lot like IFTTT, but designed specifically for the smart home. Yonomi generates virtual devices for each scene you create, so the command sounds more natural, such as, "Alexa, turn on Sunset."

Food and drink

If you're anything like me, you have no idea which wines pair well with which food. Fortunately, the MySomm skill will tell you. Just ask, "Alexa, ask Wine Gal what goes with a pot roast?"

Fitness

For those familiar with the 7-Minute Workout, you'll be happy to learn there is a skill for the famous workout available on Alexa speakers. Say, "Alexa, open 7-Minute Workout." The workout will begin. You can pause and resume workouts as needed.

If you wear a Fitbit tracker on your wrist, you can enable the Fitbit skill. With this skill, you can ask Alexa about your progress or how you slept the night before. Before you can use the skill, however, you will need to link your Fitbit account by going to the skill page at alexa.amazon.com and linking accounts.

Want more fitness help? Starting in 2022, Amazon is going all-in on health and fitness. At the annual Amazon event in September 2021, the company announced Halo Fitness, a platform full of fitness content from top instructors, and Halo Nutrition, a service providing personalized tools to help you eat better. These services are designed to work with the newly updated Halo View fitness tracker.

Read more: The best Alexa commands for exercise, better sleep and stress relief.

Weather

Not impressed by Alexa's default weather forecasting abilities? You'll want to enlist the help of Big Sky. Using the Dark Sky API, Big Sky provides hyperlocal weather forecasts, telling you when rain will start or stop for a specific address or the humidity and wind speed and direction. Big Sky does require a small amount of setup first.



Travel

If you want to do some casual research for a future trip, you can get fare estimates using the Kayak skill. You can say, "Alexa, ask Kayak where I can go for $400" or "Alexa, ask Kayak how much it costs to fly from Los Angeles to Dublin." The skill will ask for additional information and eventually provide you with a series of options and price ranges.

Entertainment

If you're looking for movie recommendations, the Valossa Movie Finder skill can help you find movies based on context or by genre and date. You can say things like, "Alexa, use Movie Finder to find comedies from the 1980s" or "Alexa, ask Movie Finder what are the best war movies."

If you have an interest in history, the This Day in History skill will give you a daily history lesson. Just say, "Alexa, open This Day in History." To get historical information for a different date, just say, "Alexa, ask This Day in History what happened on April 2nd."

You can also turn your Amazon Echo into a nifty TV speaker for free.

Podcasts and radio

AnyPod

Similarly, you have more podcast listening controls if you use the Stitcher skill. You must link your Stitcher account, but then you can access your podcast playlists, play your favorite podcast or play the Stitcher front page.

Games

Looking to up your Pokemon Go game? Enable Trainer Tips to learn more about various Pokemon. Just say, "Alexa, ask Trainer Tips to teach me something" or "Alexa, ask Trainer Tips what's weak against fire" to learn about your favorite Pokemon.

is a similar adventure game where your responses affect the outcome of the story. However, instead of being a bystander, you become part of the radio drama. To get started, say, "Alexa, start Early." And for Harry Potter fans out there, Potterhead Quiz will test your knowledge.

If you're a Big Bang Theory fan, you can play Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock.

