Amazon Echo Alexa deals available before Prime Day 2021 officially kicks off

If the name Alexa is spoken regularly around your house despite no human resident or guest by that name, Amazon Prime Day might as well be that virtual family member's birthday. That's because, among the discounts Amazon offers on a wide array of products throughout Prime Day, some of the very best deals can consistently be found on the Amazon Echo devices that Alexa inhabits.

With just one week to go until Prime Day -- this year it's June 21-22 -- the Alexa deals are already ramping up. The latest-gen, full-sized Echo and smaller Echo Dot speakers are both available now at their lowest prices ever; the catch is you have to buy two of each to get the deal. Other deals may drop even further once Prime Day kicks off, but in the meantime it wouldn't be absurd to cash in on the current discounts.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear, but for now, here's where you'll find the best of what the run-up to Prime Day has to offer.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical fourth-gen Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $80 and $100. Although this Prime-members-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to knock $80 off the price of both, you're left with an average price of $60 each ($120 total for both). That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the current generation, full-sized Amazon Echo -- and it's available to Prime members now.

Chris Monroe/CNET Similar to the previous deal on full-sized Amazon Echo speakers, Prime members using the code PDDOT2PK can save $40 off the purchase of two Echo Dots, which brings the price per speaker down to $25 (both together cost $50 after discount). And like the per-unit price on its full-sized brethren, that makes this the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot -- and it's available now.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If your car has an aux port but no Bluetooth, the Echo Audio is a great way to add wireless connectivity to your stereo system, plus Alexa. But in almost every other scenario, Echo Audio merely introduces an additional step (and point of failure) between your phone and car stereo, and -- truth be told -- Alexa isn't nearly as helpful on the road as around the house. Regardless, $15 for a device that normally retails for $50 is a steal, so if you've been on the fence about bringing Alexa along for the ride, now's a great time to try it out.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $140, which represents a $25 discount (the full retail price of both would be $165) with Prime Day several days away. Will the price drop even further? We'll have to just wait and see.

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle also saves you $25, but that represents a bigger percentage off overall, since the Show 5's starting price tag is $85 (versus the Show 8's $130). Will it go lower? Only time will tell.

