Amazon brings Black Friday pricing back to Echo devices for one last time this year

While Black Friday might have disappeared in the rearview quite a while ago, Amazon isn't quite ready to let go. Right now, the online mega-retailer has many of its own devices available at the same all-time low prices we saw during the holiday shopping madness. You can see the whole selection here:

There are plenty of great deals available, including up to $95 off on Amazon's sleek, Alexa-enabled smart displays and speakers, as well as the lowest price yet on Amazon's new generation of Echo Frame smart glasses. While these offers say "limited time deal" there is no actual expiration listed, but it's probably a safe bet that these deals won't be rolling over into the new year, so act fast.

It's worth noting that some of these have shipping delays, but you can still order now to lock in the discounted price.

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For the holidays, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, and you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. You can view that camera's output on the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

Chris Monroe/CNET The new generation of the Echo Show 8, released in 2021, added a 13-megapixel camera so you can make easily make hands-free video calls. It will even automatically keep you centered in the frame in case you need to multitask while chatting. The 8-inch HD display is great for watching videos and checking the news, and the built-in speaker allows you to play your favorite tunes just by asking Alexa. You can bundle a Blink Mini Camera with the Echo Show 8 for just $5 more.

Chris Monroe/CNET With Echo Dot, you can easily control your lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more. This model features an LED clock face, a useful addition when using it as an alarm or timer, or you can grab the model without the clock for $5 less. This compact fourth-gen speaker is a great, budget friendly way to start building up your smart home, especially when you're getting it for 42% off.

James Martin/CNET Amazon has taken the smart apparel trend a step further with these Echo Frames smart glasses. Alexa-enabled and featuring open-ear speakers, you can use them to make calls, check the weather, set your schedule, listen to audiobooks and more, all with just the sound of your voice. And for those who actually require glasses, they can be fitted with prescription lenses.