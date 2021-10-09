How to buy the latest Amazon devices: The $1,000 Astro, Ring's flying drone camera, more

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Amazon's latest device lineup is a mix of new learning devices for kids, smart home upgrades and everyday tech. The Echo Show 15 has a screen that's bigger than ever (you can mount it on your wall) and the Ring Always Home flying drone camera gives a new take on home security cameras. But the showstopper that took our breath away was the all: Amazon's $1,000 Alexa-powered Astro robot.

Amazon's Astro takes a new spin (on wheels) in Alexa voice commands and hoping to show really need robots in our homes. Astro can monitor your Ring home security system, deliver items from one room to the next and video chat -- all while your pets. But there are already a few privacy concerns. Questions also stem from criticism of Ring's policies and police partnership and privacy issues. But there's already talk that Amazon is looking into an Astro 2, despite these raised eyebrows.

We'll tell you how and when to get your hands on Amazon's new devices and give details on the latest futuristic features. This story has been recently updated.

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Astro brings AI to your home, but puts bots to the test. Amazon's new robot is designed to follow voice commands and keep an eye on your home with its periscope camera. Astro can show a live view via the mobile app, so you can check on your home when you're away. Astro works with Alexa Together and Ring Protect Pro (and comes with a six-month free trial of the latter). Anticipating privacy criticism, Amazon offers privacy features with Astro that include: No-go zones

Do not disturb features

Alexa's standard privacy features You can sign up to request an invite today. Astro will ship later this year.

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Amazon partnered with the Honeywell Home thermostat team to create an Energy Star-certified smart thermostat that competes with Nest. Most customers may be able to get the thermostat for free after utility rebates. It's an Alexa-enabled thermostat that supports routines and automatically adjusts temperatures. It's available for preorder now and will ship starting Nov. 4. Here are a few of the top features you can look forward to: Control your thermostat using the Alexa app or voice commands

An energy dashboard to breakdown your usage on your Echo device or the Alexa app

Thermostat Hunches, which automatically adjusts the temperature

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET Amazon's new Echo Show is bigger than ever. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and in a single color: black. You can mount it on the wall or place it on a stand. The newest model also has facial recognition for personalized alerts and more when the hub recognizes your face, tightening the competition with Apple. It also comes with personalized to-do lists, like Google's Hub Max. But the Echo Show 15 comes with a few highly anticipated features. Custom sounds that allow Alexa to listen to specific noises in your home (available in 2022)

Visual ID to give you more customized calendars and reminders

Customizable Alexa widgets Echo will also get a few new features, including Hey Disney to give your device new voices with character-inspired games, books, skills and more. Alexa Together will also be available for loved ones with the Alexa Care Hub. You can sign up to receive an email when the Echo Show 15 is available for preorder.

Amazon/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET The Amazon Glow is a brand-new kid-friendly smart device (yes, it's different from the Echo Glow night light). It takes after Osmo and other interactive learning gadgets. Kids can use the video screen to chat with long-distance family and friends. It includes a silicone mat to read, play and draw with loved ones. You'll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus for access to digital books, games and more. The Amazon Glow comes with a two-year, worry-free guarantee if you happen to break it. You can request an invite to the Glow program today. Games and activities from Mattel, Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street

Preapproved contacts using the Amazon Glow app

Camera with privacy shutter



