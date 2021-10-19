Share music with friends on Amazon Echo devices. Here's how

Chris Monroe/CNET

The global pandemic has made us realize how important it is to stay connected with friends and family -- even if it's just virtually. Luckily, video chatting and other social tools have made uniting with loved ones slightly easier and one of those small means of connection is available to Alexa devices through music sharing.

Alexa users can share the music they're listening to with friends and family through a simple voice command. Just say, "Alexa, share this song with [name]," and if that person has an Alexa device, it'll pop up as a notification on their speaker or display.

Read more: Amazon announced the new Echo Show 15 smart display at its September 2021 fall product launch event, along with several other new Echo and Ring products.

A few things to keep in mind before trying out the feature: You have to have the person's contact information in your Alexa contacts. While both people need Alexa devices, you don't necessarily need to be using the same music streaming service. For instance, if I send a song I heard on Amazon Music to a friend whose default service is Spotify, my friend will hear it on Spotify (or whatever service actually has the song, if Spotify doesn't).

Now, you can share that catchy tune stuck in your head with your relatives and friends while also staying connected safely.

First published on Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:17 p.m. EST.