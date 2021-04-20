Alexa can help you find a Covid vaccine

Chris Monroe/CNET

With a simple voice command, you can now find a nearby place offering the Covid-19 vaccine. Amazon updated its digital assistant Alexa on Tuesday, so now you can ask compatible devices to find you a shot.

You can say, "Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?" to see a list of options in your area. You won't be able to book your appointment through your Amazon Echo smart speaker or your Echo Show smart display, but Alexa will search nearby options on your request and you can call and get info from your Echo device.

Vaccine info is the latest addition to Alexa's Covid repertoire. The digital assistant can similarly connect you to places to get a test and can answer questions about vaccine eligibility for more than 85 countries.