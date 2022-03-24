Add Smarts to Your Garage Door With This Easy-to-Install $38 Accessory

Meross

If you're forgetful by nature, equipping your home with an arsenal of smart devices is one of the biggest favors you can do yourself. They allow you to remotely check and control nearly everything -- including your lights, locks and garage door with handy devices like this Meross smart garage remote. Normally priced at $60, right now you can snag this smart garage attachment on sale for $38. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount.

This Meross smart garage remote gives you peace of mind by allowing you to check the status of your garage door and control it from anywhere using the companion app on your phone. So no more stewing at the office wondering whether you forgot to close the garage on your way out the door. Its also compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, so you can control your garage with hands-free voice commands through other smart devices. Plus, you can set a schedule so your garage door will close at a a preset time, or after it has been left open for an extended period.

It's compatible with over 1,600 different models of garage door openers -- though some will require an additional attachment. You can check whether it will work with your garage door opener here.