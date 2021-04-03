9 great reads from CNET this week

At this point, we're all accustomed to technology that tracks us. Cookies embed on our computers, ads follow us across the web, fitness bands count our steps, cellphones know our exact location wherever we go. So what's one more gadget keeping watch on us, right?

Well, let me introduce you to the new Sleep Sensing feature in Google's second-generation Nest Hub. Like Santa Claus, it knows when you are sleeping, it knows when you're awake -- and it's taking notes. Google offers some reassurances about what exactly its algorithms are noticing, including "your breathing rate and whether there was a cough or a snore," and what conclusions they're reaching: "They are not deducing intimacy," Google says.

You'll have to decide on your own comfort level with that.

Two stories on that topic presented here are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

