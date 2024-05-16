Why not give Alexa a break from managing schedules and reminders, controlling smart home devices, turning on the TV and playing music? Instead, let your Echo smart speaker supply amusing jokes, stories and interesting trivia. For example, Alexa can tell you Star Wars jokes, yo' mama jokes and even some interesting trivia facts. Not to mention, it can also keep the kids entertained while you're busy.

Here's a list of 85 questions, jokes, trivia and more you can ask Alexa to beat boredom and crack a smile.

Jokes

Alexa will tell you a joke if you simply ask. Just say, "Alexa, tell me a joke." You can ask more specific questions for a good laugh, too.

Alexa, can you tell me a "yo mama" joke?

Alexa, what happens if you step on a Lego?

Alexa, do aliens exist?

Alexa, I've got 99 problems.

Alexa, how was your day?

Alexa, how high can you count?

Alexa, what is the value of pi?

Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?

Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?

Alexa, do you have any pets?

Alexa, do you believe in ghosts?

Alexa, are you blue?

Alexa, I like big butts.

Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?

Alexa, how much do you weigh?

Alexa, can you give me some money?

Alexa, do you know Siri?

Alexa, how old are you?

Alexa, testing 1, 2, 3.

Alexa, are we in the Matrix?

Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?

Alexa, do you like pizza?

Alexa, are you married?

Alexa, can you sing in autotune?

Alexa, do you love me?

Alexa, give me a kiss.

Alexa, make me a sandwich.

Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

Alexa, what's your favorite color?

Alexa, will you marry me?

Alexa, can you tell me a Star Wars joke?

Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

Alexa, can you rap?

Movies and TV

Alexa has a vast knowledge of nearly everything, which includes some of the best movies and TV shows of all time. Try a few of these classic lines with Alexa for a fun response.

Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.

Alexa, I want the truth.

Alexa, surely you can't be serious?

Alexa, party on, Wayne.

Alexa, show me the money.

Alexa, what's the first (or second) rule of Fight Club?

Alexa, surely you can't be serious.

Alexa, more cowbell.

Alexa, who you gonna call?

Alexa, you talkin' to me?

Alexa, who's on first?

Alexa, I am your father.

Alexa, these aren't the droids you're looking for.

Alexa, what is your quest?

Alexa, may the force be with you.

Alexa, do want to build a snowman?

Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

Alexa, winter is coming.

Alexa, beam me up.

Alexa, party time!

Alexa, supercalifragilisticexpialodocious.

Alexa, I'll be back.

Alexa, inconceivable.

Alexa, do you know Hal?

Alexa, I've fallen and can't get up.

Alexa, E.T. phone home.

Alexa, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Alexa, who shot Mr. Burns?

Alexa, who loves ya baby?

Alexa, your mother was a hamster.

Alexa, who shot first?

Alexa, who is the best lord?

Alexa, give me an Alan Partridge TV pitch.

Alexa, live long and prosper.

Trivia

Alexa's not only chock full of jokes, but it also knows tons of trivia. Here are some questions to ask.

Alexa, can you give me a random fact?

Alexa, can you tell me a movie fact?

Alexa, what are some interesting history facts?

Alexa, what are some interesting sports facts?

Alexa, what are some facts about the US government?

Entertain the kids

If your kids always seem to say they're bored, let Alexa entertain them for hours with these fun questions.

Alexa, can you entertain me?

Alexa, can you meow?

Alexa, can you bark?

Alexa, can we play an animal game?

Alexa, can you tell me a story?

Alexa, who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?

Alexa, do you like green eggs and ham?

Alexa, can you read me a Kindle book? (It will read you the last book you downloaded to your account.)

