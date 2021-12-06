7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other when it comes to the best deals available. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it that much more difficult to tell if you're actually getting a great deal, or if you can find it even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you! We've sifted through Walmart's " " offers, with a focus on offers not available on Amazon (which doesn't sell a lot of Google products, for instance) and various other discounts that seem to be Walmart-specific (as of the time of this writing). With the caveat that prices and availability are subject to change, here are some great Walmart deals that you can shop right now.

Scott Stein/CNET As far as Black Friday and Cyber Monday were concerned, deals on the Oculus Quest 2 were pretty slim pickings. The best we saw was a free $50 gift card with a purchase, but no actual drops in price. While this isn't exactly a deal, Walmart is offering a great chance to grab one of these VR headsets for $100 less than the next best option. These 64GB models are no longer available from most major retailers, but Walmart must have been saving a batch until after the Black Friday madness. While these are technically refurbished, it's still a fairly safe bet as Walmart is offering the same 1-year warranty that comes with new models as well. You can read our full breakdown of the deal here.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems, conversions, to tell you the weather each day, and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Since its release back in 2017, the Switch has been one of Nintendo's most popular consoles of all time. And during 2020, as folks in lockdown re-engaged with video games in a big way, it was nearly impossible to find one. Now, the landscape has changed: An all-new Switch OLED model for 2021 is the new hard-to-get model, but the standard Switch is easier to find. The Black Friday bundle which included a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now mostly sold out, but Walmart has its own new bundle that includes a free carrying case and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Online, roughly a $35 value, for free. Get one of these while you can: It's likely they'll sell out quickly.

Walmart This bundle was available for just $25 during Black Friday. In the days since, it's popped up to $40 -- but that's still a solid savings. This Google Assistant-enabled smart display comes in two different colors (gray and blue) and this deal also scores you a free smart bulb with your purchase. You can use the display to control smart home devices, check the weather, as a digital photo frame and so much more. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (also not available at Amazon) can be had at Walmart for $25, albeit without a smart bulb included.

Juan Garzon / CNET The original Chromecast offered a different kind of streaming than Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick TV, allowing you to stream, or "cast," content from your phone or even mirror your computer screen on the TV. Its major drawback, however, was that it lacked any kind of browsing interface in and of itself. This new model, pre-loaded with Google TV, brings you the best of both streaming worlds. You can still cast content from your phone or computer, or browse content conveniently pulled from multiple different streaming services. You can even search with your voice using either the remote or any Google Assistant-enabled devices. Read our Chromecast review Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Shark The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum makes cleaning, well, easy! Suited for both carpet and hardwood floors, this vacuum can cover every room in your house, methodically cleaning row by row. And when its done it will automatically return to the base to recharge and empty itself, so you hardly have to think about it. Just activate it with the touch of a button (or even the sound of your voice through Google Assistant-enabled devices) and come home to a clean house day after day. We can't find this exact model at Amazon, and one similar one is selling for $100 more.