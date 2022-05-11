5 Nifty Ways Your Smart Home Can Help You Relax and Unwind

Your smart home is convenient, dependable and, well, super smart. Usually your smart home devices -- whether you own an Amazon Echo speaker, Google Nest speaker or a smart plug -- help you in some way, including keeping you on task during the work day or making certain chores easier through voice commands.

These are all very practical and necessary uses for your smart home devices so you can be your most productive self... but did you know your smart home can also help you do the opposite?

Your trusty devices can actually serve to help you slow down and relax after a long day. Here are five ways your smart home can help you unwind and log off.

Smart home lighting is an ever-expanding category with artistic and colorful panel options from Nanoleaf, bacteria-kiling bulbs from Lifx and many more. However, not many other bulbs will give you as much functionality for your dollar as the Wyze Bulb. At just $8, it's affordable and packed with handy features. It's not color-changing, but you can dim it and adjust the color temperature, perfect for a warm, cozy evening glow. The Wyze Bulb works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa without needing a hub. While nearly any combination of smart speakers and smart lights can help adjust your home's ambience, check for compatibility with your smart speaker before you buy.

Ah, the sounds of soft ocean surf. Smart speakers are great for setting timers, hearing the weather forecast and learning fun facts, but they can also double as a relaxing sound machine. The $100 HomePod Mini is the best-sounding small smart speaker in our opinion, and Apple has an Ambient Sounds collection that includes rain, forest, ocean, white noise, night, fireplace or stream sounds. Just say, "Hey Siri, play forest sounds."

Julie Snyder If you're interested in trying new calming techniques but aren't sure where to start, Alexa is ready to help. Amazon Echoes have guided meditation built in, so you can ask "Alexa, open Guided Meditation" to get started. Those meditations change every day, so you won't get stuck in a rut doing the same routine day after day. The 4th-generation Echo costs $100 and boasts big volume to fill your room. It also includes a smart home hub built in for pairing with your choice of dozens of smart lights for the ultimate Zen experience. In his review, our Amazon expert David Priest called the new Echo "one of the most forward-looking smart speakers released in years."

Chris Monroe/CNET Relaxing isn't just an evening endeavor. Getting your morning routine started gently can set the mood for a great day. Most smart displays (and a whole category of interesting alarm clock lights) offer sunrise alarms with gentle lighting to help you wake up slowly. The Nest Hub offers what Google calls "Sunrise Alarm." This feature gradually increases the brightness of your screen for 30 minutes before your preferred alarm time. You can also adjust alarms for different days, as well as choose alarm tones. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) lists for $99 (but can be found for less) and doesn't have a camera, so you won't need to feel weird about using it as a bedside device.