3 don't-miss deals from Amazon's Certified Refurbished Sale

People sometimes ask me, "Rick, do you like refurbished electronics?" My response: "No. I love refurbished electronics!" This probably explains why I get invited to few parties.

I really do love refurbished gear, though, especially when it's good as new but for a much lower price. Case in point: has a handful of extra-good deals, three of which I've highlighted below.

Here's where the love comes in: Each product here is inspected and tested to look and work like new. And each product is backed by a full one-year warranty, same as a new one. The only real difference is the packaging: refurbs typically come in non-descript brown boxes, not fancy, colorful retail ones.

To my thinking that matters only if you're shopping for a gift for someone -- and even then it's not really a huge deal. (It's what's inside that counts, right?)

Here are three don't-miss deals from today's sale.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 has a list price of $130. It often goes on sale, of course; right now it's selling new for $110, and I've seen it hit $80 a number of times. But obviously $70 is better still, especially given the aforementioned good-as-new particulars. The Echo Show 8 is CNET's favorite Alexa smart display, period. Great size, great features, great design. Although you can often find the smaller Echo Show 5 selling for as low as $50, this extra $20 is well spent. Just to throw in another wrinkle, Woot currently has the Echo Show 8 for $60 -- but these are merely in "used - good" condition with a 90-day warranty. And you get free shipping only if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. (Amazon owns Woot.) Which would you choose?

David Carnoy/CNET The current-generation Fire HD 10 tablet lists for $150 and typically goes on sale for $110 or even $100. Only twice has it ever dipped to $80. So this effectively ties the all-time-low price. If you don't want to wait until Prime Day in hopes of seeing that deal on a new HD 10, grab this while you can. This model features USB-C charging and a faster processor than previous iterations. Although you're limited to Amazon's Appstore (unless you do a little strategic Googling, that is), the Fire HD 10 matches the base-model iPad 10.2 in a lot of ways -- but won't cost you $329. Read David Carnoy's Fire HD 10 hands-on for more details. Me, I consider this an absolutely stellar deal at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon hasn't changed the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader since 2018 -- probably because it's nearly perfect as it is. The device scored a CNET Editors' Choice award and has thousands of five-star user reviews to boot. This model features a flush-front design and waterproof housing, meaning you can go ahead and drop it in the tub. It even works with audiobooks, too, pairing with Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Why not just use the Kindle app on your phone or tablet? You absolutely can, but there's something to be said for a dedicated, distraction-free device that emits no potentially harmful blue light and lasts weeks on a charge. By the way, the Paperwhite sells new for $130; it's never been priced below $85. So this deal represents an all-time low.

