14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

Deal Savings Price























Show more (9 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.

We've sifted through Walmart's offers, with a focus on bargains not available on Amazon (which doesn't sell a lot of Google products, for instance) and other discounts that seem to be Walmart-specific (at the time of writing). Though prices and availability are always subject to change, here are some great Walmart deals that you can shop right now.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Since its release back in 2017, the Switch has been one of Nintendo's most popular consoles of all time. And during 2020, as folks in lockdown re-engaged with video games in a big way, it was nearly impossible to find one. Now, the landscape has changed. An all-new Switch OLED model for 2021 is the new hard-to-get model, but the standard Switch is easier to find. The Black Friday bundle that included a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now mostly sold out, but Walmart has its own new bundle that includes a free carrying case and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Online, roughly a $35 value, for free. Get one of these while you can: It's likely they'll sell out quickly.

Walmart This bundle briefly popped up to $40, but it's back down to $25. This Google Assistant-enabled smart display comes in two different colors (gray and blue), and this deal also scores you a free smart bulb with your purchase. You can use the display to control smart home devices, check the weather, as a digital photo frame and much more. It's the same price as the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (also not available at Amazon), a model without a color screen and without an included smart bulb.

Walmart/Screenshot by CNET Why choose between a quick K-Cup hit and some good old-fashioned drip coffee? With the Keurig K-Duo, you can have either whenever you like. This model is currently out of stock at Amazon, while a similar model is $51 more. Note this may be out of stock in some localities.

Scott Stein/CNET During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, deals on the Quest 2 were pretty slim. The best we saw was a free $50 gift card with purchase, but no actual drops in price. While this isn't exactly a deal, Walmart is offering a chance to grab one of these VR headsets for $100 less than the next best option. These 64GB models are no longer available from most major retailers, but Walmart must have been saving a batch until after the Black Friday madness. Though they're technically refurbished, it's a fairly safe bet, as Walmart is offering the same one-year warranty that comes with new models. You can read our full breakdown of the deal here.

Juan Garzon/CNET The original Chromecast offered a different kind of streaming than Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick TV, allowing you to stream or "cast" content from your phone, or even mirror your computer screen on the TV. Its major drawback, however, was that it lacked any kind of browsing interface. This new model, preloaded with Google TV, brings you the best of both streaming worlds. You can still cast content from your phone or computer, or you can browse content conveniently pulled from multiple different streaming services. You can even search with your voice using either the remote or any Google Assistant-enabled devices. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Shark The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum makes cleaning easy. Suited for both carpet and hardwood floors, this vacuum can cover every room in your house, methodically cleaning row by row. When it's done, it will automatically return to the base to recharge and empty itself, so you hardly have to think about it. Just activate it with the touch of a button (or even the sound of your voice through Google Assistant-enabled devices) and come home to a clean house day after day. We can't find this exact model at Amazon, and a similar one is selling for $100 more.

Samsung Get powerful, immersive sound right in your living room with this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer set. With Bluetooth connection, you can place the subwoofer out of sight and help create a surround-sound feel. This set is compatible with other Samsung speakers as well, so it's a great starting point or addition to your home setup. At Amazon, we're seeing this same unit selling for about $240.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Nest Mini is Google's entry level smart speaker, and offers a great chance to start building up your smart home without breaking the bank. Check the weather and news, play music, or control other smart devices like your lights or TV with only the sound of your voice. The new second-gen model also features a learning chip that will track any patterns in your requests and start anticipating them, helping this smart speaker blend seamlessly into your home and routine. Read our Nest Mini (2nd gen) review. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

FitRx Get back in fighting shape with this versatile handheld massage gun. Great for everything from relaxation to physical therapy, it has six speed settings and five different head attachments. And weighing only 2 lbs. and sold with a carrying case, it's plenty portable as well.

Ninja Start your day off right with a healthy and refreshing smoothie using this personal blender from Ninja. The 600-watt base blends all of the ingredients directly inside the 20-ounce to-go cup for a mess-free breakfast. Simply take it off the base, screw on the lid and you have an easy and nutritious breakfast that's instantly ready to take on the go.

Little Tikes Indoors or outside, your little one will have a blast on this compact 3-foot trampoline. It features a support bar for some added help balancing which is wrapped in a foam grip for extra safety. Rated for a maximum weight of 55 pounds. It's designed for one child at a time, and when they're done using it, the bar folds down for compact storage.

AncestryDNA If you've ever wanted to know more about your own origins and heritage, right now is the best time to do some digging, with over 50% off this state-of-the-art DNA test kit at Walmart. Simply activate your kit online, follow the easy instructions to send your sample to the lab, and in six to eight weeks you'll have access to an archive of detailed information about your ancestry and ethnicity. You'll be able to see your genetic breakdown by percentage, explore your genetic history by region, and even start to build a family tree with other potential relatives.

A perfect gift for your little architect, these oversized construction blocks offer endless hours of fun and creativity. This bag comes with 80 blocks in classic colors that all fit inside the storage bag for an easy clean-up.