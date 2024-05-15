Want to Donate Furniture Before a Move? These 7 Charities Will Pick It up for Free

Shipping furniture to your new place can add thousands to your moving bill -- sometimes even more than you paid for them. When the math leans toward the "get rid of it and buy a new one" side of the equation, you have a few options: Throw out your furniture, sell it on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace or donate it to charity.

Fortunately, many charities will handle the pickup for furniture donations for free. Everybody wins: You get to declutter your home before your move, and charities can pass along the furniture to people who need it.

Learn which organizations will pick up your old stuff and what you need to know before donating.

7 charities that offer free furniture donation pickup

Habitat for Humanity

Working in more than 70 countries, Habitat for Humanity helps homebuyers with home construction and mortgage costs. At Habitat ReStore locations, furniture donations are sold to help fund the work.

The list of accepted items is a little different at each store, but sofas, chairs and bed frames are usually fine. To schedule a pickup, enter your ZIP code to find your local ReStore. Some stores have an online scheduler, but you can also call them directly.

Goodwill

Goodwill is virtually synonymous with donations, but whether it'll make house calls is up to each individual location. You can use the store locator tool to find stores in your area that you can ask about pickups.

Furniture Bank Network



The Furniture Bank Network isn't a charity, but a directory of furniture banks across North America. You can use its map to find a local furniture bank in your area that's accepting donations. Almost all of them offer furniture pickups, but you may have to pay a fee.

Salvation Army

One of the oldest charities offering free donation pickup, the Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Donated items are sold in its thrift stores to fund a variety of services, including food and shelter assistance, disaster relief, and counseling.

You can schedule a pickup with the Salvation Army by entering your ZIP code on its website and creating a list of everything you want to donate.

Pick Up Please

Pick Up Please is a for-profit company that pays the Vietnam Veterans of America for your donated items. The VVA then uses these funds to help veterans of all conflicts with claims assistance, outreach programs and legislative advocacy.

One of the advantages of donating to Pick Up Please is the quick turnaround: It can generally pick up your donation within 24 hours. However, Pick Up Please accepts only smaller donations, like exercise equipment, bikes, office chairs and nightstands.

The Arc

Dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, The Arc has more than 600 local chapters around the US, many of which offer free furniture pickup. You can find your local chapter here, and call or email to ask about donations. Each chapter has its own list of items it'll take, but clothing and furniture in good condition are generally accepted.

Amvets

Amvets, or American Veterans, is a volunteer-led nonprofit that supports veterans with claims assistance, health care and employment opportunities. Through its network of thrift stores, it sells donations to fund its programs. You can currently schedule an Amvets furniture donation pickup in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Texas, Oklahoma and in Washington, DC.

What you need to know about donating your furniture

Schedule your pickup early

For most organizations, the earliest available pickup date is two or more weeks out -- especially during peak summer moving months. Make sure to schedule your pickup date as soon as you know your move date and the items you'll be donating.

Donations are tax deductible

Your furniture donations are entitled to a tax deduction, but they'll have to meet a few requirements:

The charity you're donating to must be certified as a 501(c)(3) organization. You can look these up using the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search Tool.

According to the IRS, you can take a deduction on your furniture donations only if the items are in "good used condition or better."

After you've confirmed that your donations are eligible for a tax deduction, you'll need to determine the fair market value. (The IRS has a helpful guide here.) If you determine that an item is valued at over $500, you'll need to fill out Form 8283 with your tax return. You can also use Goodwill's estimated donation values for more information.

Make sure your donations are accepted

Don't assume that a charity will automatically take everything off your hands. Most organizations have detailed lists of the types of furniture they'll accept.

For example, many places won't take mattresses or box springs. In general, everything you donate should be clean and in good working condition. As Goodwill explains, "Every truckload of unacceptable goods we take to the landfill is equal to three days of classroom instruction for someone whose goal is to get and keep a job."

Donating your furniture before you move is a great way to cut down on moving costs and help out someone in need. For more tips on how to save money during your move, check out the best places to get moving boxes for free.