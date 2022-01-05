Walmart to expand InHome delivery service that puts groceries in your fridge

Walmart

Walmart's InHome delivery service will expand to reach 30 million homes in 2022, the retailer said in a blog post Wednesday.

The service, which includes putting groceries away in your kitchen, currently is available to about 6 million homes in the US. It launched in 2019.

"We've been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery," said Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile, at Walmart US.

Walmart also said it plans to hire 3,000 associate delivery drivers and create a fleet of delivery vans that's entirely electric vehicles.

InHome costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year.