Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and social networks Samsung's QD-OLED TV NASA to blast Amazon Alexa into space Free at-home COVID-19 tests Wordle, explained Your thermostat setting
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities

Walmart to expand InHome delivery service that puts groceries in your fridge

Walmart expects InHome to reach 30 million homes in 2022.

cdn-corporate-walmart

InHome delivery is expanding in 2022.

 Walmart

Walmart's InHome delivery service will expand to reach 30 million homes in 2022, the retailer said in a blog post Wednesday.

The service, which includes putting groceries away in your kitchen, currently is available to about 6 million homes in the US. It launched in 2019.

"We've been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery," said Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile, at Walmart US.

Walmart also said it plans to hire 3,000 associate delivery drivers and create a fleet of delivery vans that's entirely electric vehicles. 

InHome costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year.