These 8 States and Cities Will Pay You Up to $25,000 to Move There

Housing is expensive everywhere, but it's brutal in the most popular markets. The high cost of living in places like New York, Los Angeles and Miami may pressure you to settle for a cramped apartment in a less-than-ideal location.

The rise of remote work means that many people can keep their current jobs while moving somewhere more affordable and spacious. Even better, some cities and states will pay you extra money to do it.

We've put together a list of locations in the US where you can get free cash, tax credits or housing breaks just by moving there. Many of these places feature vibrant landscapes with opportunities for outdoor recreation. If you enjoy hiking, fishing or being near nature, and you're feeling the pressure of big-city living, it could be the perfect time to put down roots in a new town with extra money in your bank account.

Why do some states and cities pay people to move?

In recent years, the ability to work remotely has changed the nature of our workspaces. In the US right now, 22 million employed adults work from home full-time. Many of these people have found themselves free to pull up stakes and bring their laptops to coffee shops, libraries and coworking spaces.

At the same time, remote work has let employees do their jobs from anywhere in the country. To take advantage of this trend, some states and cities are hoping to attract new talent, expand their tax bases, spur economic growth or bolster an aging community.

Relocation incentives can be a win for everyone involved. Less-populated locations get an influx of new residents, which gives a boost to the local economy and keeps businesses thriving. Employees get to experience life in a new state or city, maybe somewhere they've always dreamed of living, and they'll earn extra money doing it.

Which states pay people to move to them?

Vermont was one of the first states to start paying people to move there, but the state's program has expired due to lack of funding. It's common for relocation incentive programs to start and stop as they reach applicant or budgetary limits, so be sure to check the official web pages for the latest info on any programs.

Kansas

Kansas has 95 "Rural Opportunity Zones," which offer income tax waivers and student loan repayment assistance to those who move to designated areas.

If you have an active student loan balance and an associate's, bachelor's or post-graduate degree and move to participating counties, the state will provide up to $15,000 in Student Loan Repayment Assistance over 5 years. Applicants will need to provide proof of address in the Rural Opportunity Zone, proof of previous permanent address, transcripts with degree dates and student loan balance with distribution dates.

In addition to student loan assistance, people who move to Rural Opportunity Zones can claim an income tax credit worth up to 100% of their state tax liability for five consecutive years after relocating.

Maine

If you have student loans, Maine offers a Student Loan Repayment Program that will provide a $2,500 refundable tax credit value per year or a $25,000 lifetime value. To qualify, you must have obtained an associate's, bachelor's, or graduate degree after 2007. You also need to be making student loan payments while earning a minimum income as a Maine resident during the tax year (which was $11,934 in 2022).

You can participate by filling out the Educational Opportunity Tax Credit Worksheet when you file your Maine income tax return.

West Virginia

With its "Ascend WV" program, West Virginia offers $12,000 over two years and access to free outdoor recreational activities for those who move to certain parts of the state. The program aims to leverage West Virginia's natural beauty to attract new talent.

Applicants must work full-time remote jobs or own businesses outside of West Virginia that can be managed remotely. If you qualify, you'll have to move to West Virginia within six months. You'll receive the first $10,000 over your first year of moving, and an additional $2,000 at the end of your second year.

Which US cities will pay people who relocate there?

Like the states above, some US cities will pay people who move to them. We found five locations across the country that offer compensation for new residents.

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, Alabama

Remote Shoals

Remote Shoals is a program that will pay you up to $10,000 to relocate to the Florence-Muscle Shoals MSA in Northwest Alabama, a region called The Shoals. If you work remotely full-time and make $52,000 a year, you can apply for the program in September or March. If you're selected, you have six months to relocate to The Shoals.

Hamilton, Ohio

The Hamilton Community Foundation provides a Talent Attraction Program Scholarship, a "reverse" scholarship that helps recent graduates with their student loan debt. Successful applicants can receive up to $15,000 to move to Hamilton, Ohio. To be eligible, you need to have graduated within the last 7 years.

Rochester, New York

Greater ROC Remote provides up to $10,000 in relocation incentives, and up to $9,000 in additional homebuyer grants. To apply, you must have a full-time remote job and live at least 300 miles from downtown Rochester, New York, or in any state other than New York.

Topeka, Kansas

If you move to Topeka, Kansas, you can receive up to $10,000 to rent a home, and up to $15,000 to purchase a home through the GO Topeka employee transfer program. To qualify for the program, your employer must work with GO Topeka to offer the incentive; once approved, you'll need to initiate a request for reimbursement.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The "Tulsa Remote" program provides remote workers with $10,000 in grants to relocate and work from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Participants also receive benefits such as free membership at a coworking space and access to monthly networking community-building events.

To apply, you must be authorized to work in the US, and you must have a full-time, remote job outside of Oklahoma. You must also have lived outside of Oklahoma for one full year before applying.

If approved, you'll have a 12-month window to move to Tulsa. Renters will get the $10,000 through monthly disbursements; if you become a homeowner in Tulsa, you'll have the option to claim the $10,000 in a lump sum after buying your home.

What about Alaska?

Alaska doesn't offer incentives for people to relocate there, but it does give money to everyone in the state via the Permanent Fund Dividend. Every resident receives a portion of the state's oil revenue each year. The amount of the PDF for 2023 was $1,312.

To receive the PDF in Alaska, you need to have lived in the state for at least one full calendar year and intend to live there permanently.

All of these relocation incentive programs offer some financial encouragement to grow your roots in a new state or city. Whether you're a remote worker or a college graduate with student debt, relocation could give you a change of scenery and some extra cash in your pocket.

