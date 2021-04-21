Spring furniture sale: Up to 25% off furniture and home decor

Deal Savings Price







While we are busy spring-cleaning our closets, big-box stores are doing the same. This is the time to score some major savings on furniture and home goods as retailers are clearing out their inventory. Set up that dream office or hang-out space or just redecorate the home and you can save up to 25% at Target, Pier 1, Ashley Furniture and more.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Ashley Furniture Get a headstart on Mother's Day and surprise Mom with a new comfy couch or even an entirely new living room. This week you can use code TYFYS15 to save an additional 15% on selected items, including pieces that are on sale. Have family over and relax on this Hollyann Sofa, now only $360 during the sale, or kick back and relax on this Enderlin Corner Chaise for $445 after applying the discount code.

Looking for furniture that can make any space look great without the big price tag? Shop at the Target sale and you can save up to 25% on all their offerings, no code needed. Like this 4-piece outdoor furniture set for only $300. Pick up this 30-in wood fire pit ($69) and you can make the ultimate backyard hangout space.

Pier 1 Pier 1 may have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but the retailer is revitalizing sales, moving things online and giving out huge savings on high-end furniture. Right now you can get 10% off your entire order when you use code PIER10. Code may stack with certain sale items, like this Arc White Desk Chair for $162, a perfect addition for any modern-themed space. Fancy something a little bit more classy? These Wiley Tufted Antique Side Chairs are $75 off ($682) with code.

Mattress Firm Time to toss out that lumpy bed and spend your nights in luxurious comfort with a new mattress at Mattress Firm. This week you can save 10% on everything on their site when you use code KINGS10 at check out. This Serta's Perfect Sleeper Elkins II is only $410 after discount. Bring your own box spring or pair it with this Daphne Upholstered Bed for only $396.

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.