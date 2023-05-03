Save Time and Money With These 7 Must-Have Moving Apps

Moving from one home to another is both extremely exciting and incredibly stressful. You have dozens of tasks to handle, from finding boxes and movers to changing your address, which is why you need the right tools to help you stay organized and make the moving process as smooth as possible.

Many of these tools exist right on your phone, in the form of iPhone and Android applications. In this article, we'll take a look at seven apps that can help guide you through your big move.

7 Must-Have Mobile Apps to Simplify Your Move

1. Sortly: Ultimate moving organizer

Sortly is a comprehensive moving app that helps you create a detailed inventory of all your belongings. The app lets you categorize your items into different folders, take pictures and add notes. You can also create QR labels for your boxes and use the built-in search function to find your stuff quickly. You can also take advantage of Sortly's moving checklist to stay on track and not miss essential moving tasks.

Download: iOS | Android

2. MoveAdvisor: Personalized schedule for moving

MoveAdvisor is a fantastic app that provides a timeline for your move that is based on your specific needs. It offers a week-by-week moving plan that includes tasks and reminders, ensuring you stay on schedule. The app also includes a home inventory tool, a utility locator and a directory of movers to help you find reputable moving companies in your area.

Download: iOS | Android

3. OfferUp: Out with the old, in with the new

Need to get rid of an old couch or a wonky refrigerator, but don't want to throw it away? OfferUp allows people to post listings for a wide variety of goods, including furniture, appliances and other household items. It connects sellers and buyers within a specific radius, so transactions are always local and convenient. This way, you can have people come to you and help you both declutter your home and put some cash in your pocket. And if you need items for your new home, you can always use it to shop as well.

Download: iOS | Android

4. TaskRabbit: On-demand help

Need an extra hand with packing, loading or assembling furniture? TaskRabbit connects you with local professionals who can help with a wide range of moving-related tasks. You can browse through profiles, read reviews and book the help you need right through the app. TaskRabbit also offers secure payment options and a user-friendly chat feature for communicating with your hired help.

Download: iOS | Android

5. Updater: Streamline your address change

Updater is a one-stop app that streamlines the process of changing your address. The app helps you notify over 15,000 businesses and organizations about your move, including the USPS, utility providers and subscription services. Updater also offers a moving concierge service to assist with setting up utilities and other services at your new home.

Download: iOS | Android

6. MagicPlan: Design your new space

MagicPlan is a powerful app that creates floor plans of your new home using your smartphone's camera. The app's augmented reality feature lets you visualize your furniture and belongings in your new space, ensuring that everything fits and is arranged to your liking.

Download: iOS | Android

7. Nextdoor: Neighborhood connections

Once you've settled into your new home, it's good to get familiar with your new community. Nextdoor is a private social network app that connects you with the people in your neighborhood. You can use the app to ask for recommendations, share local news and find nearby events. Nextdoor also features a marketplace for buying and selling items locally.

Download: iOS | Android