Moving Discounts 2024: Save Money on Your Big Move

Moving expenses can add up quickly, from renting a moving truck to buying packing materials (here's how to get free cardboard boxes). You don't have to pay full price for everything. If you're planning to move soon, it's best to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

We've rounded up some of the best moving discounts we've found. Note that not everyone is eligible for these deals. Some may apply only to senior citizens, teachers and students, or those with specific memberships.

For more, here's how to change your address using your phone when you move. Also, do these 12 things when you move into your new home.

Discounts anyone can get

Aside from the change of address coupons you get in the mail, you may qualify for other discounts and freebies when you move.

If you're using U-Haul to rent a truck, for example, you can also get a free month of storage rental through the moving company. To be eligible, you'll need to rent a one-way truck or trailer. You'll also want to make sure you're in a participating location, so call your nearest U-Haul locations.

Looking for coupons? Check sites like Groupon that can show you local deals in your area.

Discounts for AAA members

If you're an AAA member, you have access to several moving discounts that you might not know about. Here's what they are.

Atlas Van Lines: Get up to $100,000 in belongings protection at no extra cost when using Atlas. You could also be eligible for state discounts.

Penske: Save at least 12% on rental trucks and supplies.

SimpliSafe: Once you're at your new house, you can get 15% off your customized SimpliSafe system. You'll also receive an HD indoor security camera and a free month of monitoring service.

The UPS Store: If you're shipping any boxes to your new home, you can save 5% on shipping and 15% on packing materials.

Discounts for teachers and students

Teachers and students can save money when it comes to moving. Here are some of the discounts we found.

Budget gives teachers 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves when they use code TEACH at checkout. Students can get the same discount when they use code TRUKU at checkout.

(Not a student or teacher? If you're a Costco member, you can save 25% on Budget truck rentals.)

If you're a student moving back home for the summer, Amerifreight offers a $25 discount on shipping your car back home. You'll have to contact the company and provide proof that you're enrolled in college via your student ID. Once approved, the discount will be applied to your shipping quote.

Moving discounts for senior citizens

If you're a senior citizen, there are a few discounts available to you when it comes time to move.

Much like the student discount, Amerifreight also offers seniors $25 off to ship a car. You'll have to show proof by submitting a photo of your ID.

If you need a rental, International Van Lines offers a 15% discount to seniors.

For more moving tips, here's how to figure out how many moving boxes you need for your move. Also, here are six moving day disasters you'll want to avoid.