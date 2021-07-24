Boxabl aims to build foldable homes that cut costs, go up fast

A new factory in Las Vegas will soon be churning out foldable, stackable housing units that can be shipped without the need for a wide load.

Boxabl, the company behind this endeavor, is entering a competitive field of technology-driven companies aiming to reduce the cost of construction. Though other companies in this arena have focused on 3D printing and other automated construction technologies, the central challenge for Boxabl was how to ship its houses as conveniently as possible. This is one of the primary factors that led to its unique foldable design.

Boxabl

"The actual setup of the unit itself is very fast. We've done it [at our facility] in under an hour," Boxabl co-founder Galiano Tiramani told me.

The company's first product is the 20-by-20-foot Casita, which starts at $49,500. Eventually, the company aims to offer a variety of different sizes and shapes, which could be stacked and combined in different ways, almost like a house of Lego bricks.

The federal government is the first customer for these stackable homes, and after that Boxabl has been keeping a waitlist.

However, there are rumors that Boxabl may have a very high profile early client: Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and space mogul recently tweeted about having a cheaper residence rented from his SpaceX company.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX," Musk said. Lending some credence to this, Boxabl's YouTube videos have hinted at a secret client also in in Boca Chica.

Whether Musk lives in one of these homes remains an open question, but we get even more in-depth with Boxabl about its homes in the video embedded in this post.