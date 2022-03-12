You Can Snag a Ring Video Doorbell for $30 Right Now -- Today Only

If you've got a dead ringer or you're doing some routine upgrades on your home, you might be in the market for a new doorbell. Now is a great time to upgrade to a video doorbell so that whether it's people or packages, you can see what's coming your way. With the security of a Ring video doorbell, you'll always have the heads up when someone is approaching. See, hear and even talk to whomever is on the other side of your door from the convenience of your phone, and customize your privacy settings to your comfort. Right now, you can , bringing the price to just $30. But hurry, this one-day deal is only available today while supplies last.

Once installed, this doorbell comes with plenty of features to give you peace of mind, like two-way talking from either your phone or your Amazon Echo, motion-detection, and 1080p video. Night vision mode means it works in any light. But what if you're in the garage, basement, or some other place the chime of a doorbell won't reach? Don't worry about it -- you can configure the settings so that you hear the chime on your smart speaker or your phone, keeping the entrance to your sanctuary protectively in your pocket. Of course, before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's current relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.