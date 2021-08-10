Wyze launches another ridiculously cheap camera (this one has a light)

Wyze

Tech startups love to claim disruptor status, though few can actually do so honestly. Wyze is one of those rare companies in recent years to truly disrupt a whole market, though -- in this case, the home security industry. Wyze's dirt-cheap devices, from security cameras to video doorbells, pressured everyone, from tech giants to other startups, to dramatically rethink pricing. And Wyze is doing it again with a new $50 Spotlight Cam.

The Wyze Spotlight Cam, launching today on Wyze's website, isn't a new camera: it's 2020's Wyze Cam v3, one of our favorite smart cams of the last year, with a spotlight clipped to the top. The Wyze Cam launched at $24, but has since seen price bumps up to $36 as a result of material shortages, according to the company.

Even at $36, though, the Wyze Cam v3 offers a nearly unbeatable value, and compared to other spotlight cams on the market, that value is even more pronounced.

Of course, the comparison isn't exactly apples to apples. The Wyze Cam Spotlight doesn't have adjustable colors or brightness, and it only puts out about 70 lumens of light, versus, say, the Ring Floodlight's 1,800 lumens, or the Ring Spotlight's more than 300 lumens. In addition, the Wyze Cam Spotlight must be wired for power.

Otherwise, the Wyze camera maintains all the specs of the v3, including a 130-degree field of view, 1080p resolution and an IP65 weatherproofing rating.

The Wyze Cam Spotlight is available for preorder starting today.