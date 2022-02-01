Wyze ends support for its original Wyze Cam v1

Enlarge Image Wyze

Wyze will no longer provide support for its first smart home security camera, the Wyze Cam v1. Wyze is retiring the camera as of Tuesday because it doesn't support a necessary security update, the company said in a message sent customers, which was earlier reported by Gizmodo.

"After almost 5 amazing years, we'll be retiring Wyze Cam v1 on February 1, 2022 as it can no longer support a necessary security update," reads the message, which was posted to a Wyze support forum last week. "You can still use your Wyze Cam v1 after this date, but as our End-of-Life policy states, Wyze will no longer sell, improve, or maintain Wyze Cam v1."

Wyze didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's original camera made waves in 2017 due to its rock-bottom $27 price. At the time, competing products easily cost 10 times as much.

The company released the third-gen version of its security camera, the $36 Wyze Cam v3, in 2020. Despite its low price, it offers motion detection and local data storage, features that usually command a premium.