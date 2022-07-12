This Early Prime Day Deal Saves You $60 on Google's Battery-Powered Nest Doorbell

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Last year, Google released the Nest Doorbell, a battery-powered follow-up to the wired Nest Hello. With a slim design and a solid mix of free-to-use features, the Nest left us impressed when we tested it out, enough so to earn a high spot on our list of the best video doorbells of the year. At an asking price of $180, it was already a more affordable front door alternative to wireless competitors like the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and the Arlo Wire-Free -- and now, you can get it for even less.

Specifically, you'll find the Nest Doorbell as an early special a few days ahead of Prime Day 2022. At that sale price, which is available until July 17, you're saving $60 and catching the best deal on it that we've seen all year.

There's a lot to like about this smart video doorbell. Though you'll need to pay $6 per month to unlock facial recognition and a full 30 days of video storage, you can skip that monthly fee and still enjoy some great features, including two-way talk, a high-res, 145-degree field of view, and package-, vehicle-, or animal-specific smart notifications, as well as three hours of free video clip storage. All of it worked well in our tests, particularly the low latency of the video feed, which helps reduce lag during two-way talk conversations.

Though it doesn't currently offer native support for Apple HomeKit, the Nest Doorbell will work with both Alexa and the Google Assistant. That allows users of either platform to receive chime notifications via their Echo or Nest smart speakers, or to pull up the doorbell's video feed on an Echo Show or Nest Hub smart display.

That said, like any Nest gadget, you'll need to log into the Google Home app with a Google account in order to set the thing up, so it'll fit in best with Nest-centric smart homes and anyone else who already uses the Google Home app. If that sounds like you, and if you've been curious about adding a video doorbell into your smart home's mix, then this deal is definitely worth considering.