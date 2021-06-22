The best security camera deals for Prime Day 2021: Ring, Arlo and Wyze prices slashed

Deal Savings Price























Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, and that means some excellent sales on security cameras. Ring, Arlo, Wyze, SimpliSafe and Blink are among the smart doorbell and home security cameras featured in Prime Day's deals. We verified these discounts as of Tuesday.

A word of warning: Any time we talk about Ring products, we note the Amazon-owned home security company has faced criticism for partnering with police in the US. But the situation is currently evolving -- Ring announced earlier in June that it would no longer send video requests to Neighbors app users. Learn more about the policy changes here.

We'll update this post regularly to add new deals and remove expired ones. Remember that you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to open the door to these savings.

Security camera deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET The Wyze Cam Outdoor is a battery-powered home security camera that's weatherproof for use outside. If you're looking for a solid home security camera that can go pretty much anywhere (as long as it's within Wi-Fi range), the Wyze Cam Outdoor is a reasonable alternative to the brand's power-adapter-tethered home security devices. Right now, you can get two Wyze Cam Outdoors and an Echo Show 5 for $95 -- that's a savings of $97.

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Arlo Normally $130, you can snag an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for just $100. This Wi-Fi-enabled camera doesn't require a hub like some other Arlo products, making for a faster installation process. There's also a deal on this camera in a three-pack. Typically sold for $350, you can currently get three Essential Spotlight Cameras for $280.

Arlo Save $50 on an Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell during Prime Day. Currently on sale for $150, this Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell usually costs $200. This battery-powered doorbell has night vision, a 180-degree viewing angle, motion alerts and more.

Get $120 off of the SimpliSafe 9-Piece Wireless Home Security System. This kit typically retails for $300, but costs $180 during Prime Day. For your money, you get the hub, a keypad, four door/window sensors, two motion sensors and a SimpliCam security camera. SimpliSafe has other sales on its five-, eight- and 12-piece systems for Prime Day, but only the nine- and 12-piece kits come with a security camera.

Arlo Get one Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera in black or white for $180 for a savings of 20 bucks. There's also a deal on three-packs of the Arlo Pro 4 -- get three black or white Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras for $450 (usually $550). This camera has 2K streaming and recording, as well as night vision, motion alerts and specialty alerts via an included trial of the Arlo Smart subscription plan.

Ring This is the latest version of Ring's Floodlight Cam, released earlier this year, so $40 off this new model is actually more significant than it may seem. It features a 1,080-pixel security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights, 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones.

Megan Wollerton/CNET If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Outdoor camera typically costs $100, but it's currently on sale for $60. It's a pretty good security camera that's weatherproof and battery-powered so you don't have to deal with power outlets. The price was decent at $100, but the $40 savings makes it an even better option if you're looking for a versatile outdoor camera. Unlike the last-gen Blink XT2, this model requires a Blink subscription for cloud storage.

