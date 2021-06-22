Best Prime Day 2021 deals Prime Day 2021 live deals Brave Search Child tax credit portal Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum crash NFL's Carl Nassib
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best Ring deals for Prime Day 2021: Ring doorbell bundle for $55 off, Ring Alarm 8-piece kit for $100 off

Find great prices on Ring and Blink home security products during Amazon Prime Day.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening now, and there are excellent deals available on products from Amazon's home security brands Ring and Blink. It's a good time to get started on a DIY security system or even snag a video doorbell. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras were live earlier, and have returned for Prime Day -- the savings below were verified as of Tuesday.

As always when discussing its products, it's worth noting that Ring has faced pushback for its relationships with local police departments across the US. But those policies are changing: Earlier this month the company announced it would stop sending requests for footage to Neighbors app users. Learn more about this evolving policy here. Ring has also recently required users to manually opt out of Amazon Sidewalk, a new program that shares a portion of users' bandwidth, which was disturbing to many. 

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the month of June to make sure you have the most up-to-date information to guide your buying decisions. Note: You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see these savings.

Ring deals available now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with third-gen Echo Dot: $45

Save $55
David Priest/CNET

Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. 

If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks. 

$45 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam: $150

Save $50
Amazon/Ring

If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Amazon sells them in single, two and three packs and they're all discounted. The single and two-pack options are $50 off while the three-pack kit is $147 off, at $450. The hardwired version of the camera is also $50 off, at its sale price of $200.

$150 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus (2021): $140

Save $40
Ring

This is the latest version of Ring's Floodlight Cam, released earlier this year, so $40 off this new model is actually more significant than it may seem. It features a 1,080-pixel security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights, 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones. 

$140 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: $75

Save $25
Chris Monroe/CNET

Ring's indoor/outdoor Stick Up Cam is available in plug-in and battery versions, and it's the latter that's discounted right now. CNET's Megan Wollerton said the "camera's live feed was crisp and alerts arrived quickly after a motion event." The camera also works with an optional solar panel for power. The camera is normally $100 but now is down to $75. 

Read our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review.

 

$75 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen): $150

Save $100
Julie Snyder

This kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender for Ring's DIY alarm system. None of the company's cameras are included in this package. However, you can get it paired with an indoor cam for $195 ($105 off) or a second-gen Ring Video Doorbell for $250 -- $90 off the normal price.

Read our Ring Alarm Kit review.

 

$150 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with Ring Chime: $75

Save $5
Megan Wollerton/CNET

If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

$75 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with second-gen Echo Show 5: $160

Save $125
Ring

Save $125 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5, and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real time.

$160 at Amazon

Blink Mini: $20

Save $15
Megan Wollerton/CNET

Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera. 

$20 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor: $60

Save $40
Megan Wollerton/CNET

The Blink Outdoor camera typically costs $100, but it's currently on sale for $60. It's a pretty good security camera that's weatherproof and battery-powered so you don't have to deal with power outlets. The price was decent at $100, but the $40 savings makes it an even better option if you're looking for a versatile outdoor camera. Unlike the last-gen Blink XT2, this model requires a Blink subscription for cloud storage. 

$60 at Amazon

Expired deals

Ring Video Doorbell Elite (refurbished): $130 (Update: Expired)

Save $170
Ring

As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the Amazon company's most expensive smart doorbell. This refurbished model typically retails for $300 ($350 new), but is currently just $130. For your $170 in savings, you get a hardwired doorbell with a built-in camera. It features a flush-mount design and a power-over-Ethernet connection, and Amazon says it's "certified to look and work like new."

$130 at Amazon